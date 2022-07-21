Netflix announces first Afrikaans series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Arnold Vosloo is Daan Ludik in Netflix’s first Afrikaans title series, set to launch on 26 August 2022.

Netflix’s first Afrikaans title series Ludik will arrive on screens globally on 26 August 2022. The racy, skop-skiet-en-donder six-part series features South African-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo (Silvertone Siege) in the titular role of Daan Ludik alongside local talents Rob Van Vuuren (Swys De Villiers), Diaan Lawrenson (Anet Ludik) and Zane Meas (Brigadier Davies).

Daan Ludik (Arnold Vosloo) , coming from nothing, has built his own kingdom. This successful furniture salesman is the face of his business. He is heard on radio, seen on television and billboards. A family man in the affluent Pretoria East, but with a secret that is connected to the underworld. With his family life in turmoil, Daan’s resourcefulness and priorities are constantly challenged as he risks exposure, losing his family, jail time and death. As he struggles to keep his personal relationships and business intact, he has to rely on both old and new allies to prevail.

“Maximum woes (chaos) is what ensues,” says Rose and Oaks Media, the producers and brainchild of the series led by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit. The series mixes some knuckle-busting action, OTT Afrikaans humour and loads of twists from start to finish.

Netflix provided the following information on key cast members: