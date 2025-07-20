Breaking into music demands more than skill

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

It has never been easier or harder to break into the music industry. While this might sound like a contradiction, it is the reality we face today. The barriers to entry are lower than ever thanks to digital tools, self-education, and content platforms. But with that accessibility comes congestion. Everyone is trying to get in. The question is: how do you stand out?

At Academy of Sound Engineering, we use a framework built on three pillars: talent, technical expertise, and business acumen. I believe that anyone looking to build a career in music, whether as an artist, manager, producer, or engineer, needs to develop all three.

Start with a value proposition

Talent is the foundation. But it is not just about musical ability. Talent includes everything that makes up your value to the industry. You need to establish what you can offer and how valuable that offering is. That could be production skills, creative vision, songwriting, or a strong personal brand.

Once you have identified that value, the next step is to improve it. This is where self-education comes in. From YouTube tutorials and free online courses to micro-credentials and reading materials, there is no shortage of accessible ways to learn and refine your skills. Even AI, though still evolving, can be used as a tool for ideation, experimentation, and learning.

It is important to understand that talent alone does not make you market-ready. You need to develop your skills to a point where what you offer is compelling enough for others to want to work with you.

Network with purpose

Once your skills are in place, the next step is access. That is where networking comes in. This industry, like many others, is built on relationships. But successful networking is not just about showing up. You need to lead with value. Ask yourself what can you offer: Are you willing to support an event? Can you provide a free composition? Are you bringing something useful to the table?

You are not just trying to get noticed, but trying to earn trust. That is especially true when it comes to mentorship, which is often the most powerful form of investment in your growth. A potential mentor needs to believe in your clarity, your commitment, and your work ethic.

Mzi Kaka, lecturer at Academy of Sound Engineering. Photo supplied.

Fit into the right community

Clarity of vision is essential. You need to know what role you want to play in the industry and which community you want to be part of. Study that community. Mirror its values, its energy, and its aesthetic. Most importantly, you need to do so authentically. You will find it easier to gain traction if people feel like you are genuinely one of them.

Talent is also about perception

Too often, we talk about talent only in terms of execution. But perception is just as valuable. Having an ear for what works commercially or an eye for who the next breakout artist might be is a skill in itself. Many professionals are not the best musicians in the room, but they know what sells. That is value.

Leverage technical edge

Technical skills remain one of the strongest ways to break in. I have seen students who were simply offered the chance to run a session for free become go-to engineers for major talent. There are executives at labels who started out offering basic assistance in studio settings and built careers off the back of their technical credibility.

Think like a business

This might be the most important advice of all. You are a business. That means you need a plan. You need to understand branding, marketing, positioning, contracts, and partnerships. Some of the biggest names in the South African music today, including the late AKA, treated their careers like start-ups from day one.

There have been seasoned professionals who walked into the Academy’s business classes and left shocked at how much they did not know. Knowledge gaps are common and costly. Hence it is advisable to not wait until you have lost money or signed a bad deal to get smart about the business side of your craft.

The truth is, breaking in is not about luck. It is about strategy. Know your worth, sharpen your skills, build your network, and treat your passion like a business from day one.