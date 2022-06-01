Connect with us
silver colored smartwatch with black strap on person s wrist

Ask Bryan

Moving from analogue to smartwatch

Making the move from analogue to smartwatch can be daunting. BRYAN TURNER unpacks the pros and cons of making the switch.
Published on

Q: My analogue watch has stopped working after many years. Should I get a ‘smart’ watch?

A: Sorry to hear your analogue watch has stopped working. I found myself in the same position a few years back and considered a smartwatch as a replacement. From my experience, there are pros and cons to making the switch.

The biggest positive is insight. Switching to an Apple Watch enabled a host of new features, like on-wrist notifications, heart metrics that were previously only possible with medical equipment, and preventative safety features. After falling off a ladder when cleaning the gutters, my smartwatch alerted my emergency contacts that I had fallen hard and I didn’t tap the watch screen to say that I was okay. In other cases, smartwatches can detect irregular heart rate rhythms: something one doesn’t notice before a heart attack happens. These kinds of features make it well worth it.

The biggest negative is the charging. Even the longest-lasting smartwatches need to be charged every two weeks and the processor-intensive ones need to be charged daily. Coming from multiple years of battery life to a few days or weeks is a big adjustment, and can be a pain point when forgetting to put the watch on charge.

There is a mid-point. The Withings Move ECG is a smartwatch with an analogue look, that provides up to a year’s worth of battery. This watch comes with the usual step counter, sleep tracking, and swim resistance, in addition to an electrocardiogram feature to detect irregular heart rate.

Subscribe to our free newsletter
Related Topics:,
To Top