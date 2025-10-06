Morocco expands rail network for 2030 World Cup tourism

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Upgrades to digital infrastructure will be key to delivering reliable transport systems, writes ZINEB KAMRI, Vertiv regional director for Northwest Africa.

Morocco’s preparations to co-host the upcoming 2030 FIFA World Cup, together with Spain and Portugal, are driving significant investment in transportation infrastructure within the country. The preparation for the 2030 event also dovetails neatly with Morocco’s ‘Vision 2040’ longer-term rail strategy, which is aimed at significantly boosting the country’s rail connectivity overall.

With modern rail systems becoming increasingly dependent on real-time data, control systems and AI-driven traffic management, a significant element of this transformation will therefore involve the enabling of robust, reliable and energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

In light of these planned major infrastructure investments, Vertiv believes that we see Morocco is emerging as a distinct transport leader in North Africa. At the same time, as a company, we can offer significant expertise in critical digital infrastructure for rail transportation.

Vertiv has the proven track record of helping some of the largest rail operators in the world to leverage these opportunities brought about by advances in technology for truly intelligent rail networks, allowing them to meet operational challenges and protect their infrastructure.

In this article, we take a closer look at Morocco’s planned railway infrastructure overhaul, and the distinct ways in which Vertiv would potentially be able to lend its expertise.

Speeding towards economic enhancements

As outlined by the African Development Bank, Morocco has received $14-billion worth of investment offers for its plan to upgrade rail links in the country. It is seeking to expand its rail network to 3,800 km by 2040, which would be a significant expansion from the existing 2,200km today.

This plan includes connecting 43 cities by rail, up from the current 23, which would allow Morocco to serve 87% of the population with rail service that includes high-speed rail, intercity lines and tramway developments, as compared to the present 51%.

By drastically cutting travel times between key cities, the high-speed lines are expected to boost economic integration, tourism and mobility while also cementing Morocco’s reputation as a continental leader in modern transport.

Morocco’s first high-speed rail (HSR) line, the Al Boraq line, was inaugurated in November 2018. It connects Tangier, Kenitra, Rabat (the capital), and Casablanca. In April 2025, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI launched construction of a new Kenitra–Marrakech HSR line, a 430km extension that will connect Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech.

Designed for 350km/h operation, this line will cut the travel time from Tangier to Marrakech by over two hours (down to about 2 hours and 40 minutes). It will also link Rabat directly to Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport in just 35 minutes. This expansion is spurred in part by Morocco’s preparations to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond Marrakech, plans are underway to extend high-speed service further south to Agadir, a major economic and tourist hub. The government aims to ultimately create a continuous high-speed Atlantic axis from Tangier to Agadir.

In parallel, Morocco has also outlined a second high-speed line in the east: a Rabat–Fez route. This would form an east–west HSR corridor, complementing the north–south axis. Once these projects are realised, Morocco will solidify its position as home to Africa’s largest high-speed network, with over 1,280km of HSR (up from 320km today).

Alongside high-speed projects, Morocco is investing heavily to expand and modernise its conventional intercity rail network. The national railway operator plans to more than double the network size by 2040, from about 2,110km currently to 4,410km of routes.

At the same time, upgrading the existing railway infrastructure is another priority. By enhancing existing corridors, Morocco can run more frequent trains, reduce bottlenecks and provide smoother integration once new high-speed segments are added.

To support these expansions, Morocco is overhauling and enlarging its railway rolling stock with a massive order of 168 next-generation trains from leading manufacturers in France, Spain and South Korea. The overall renewal programme is expected to improve service quality with new trains that will be faster, more reliable, and energy efficient.

Morocco’s rail expansion is being backed by a coalition of financing partners including multilateral development banks, European institutions, friendly nations and its own government budgets. By diversifying funding sources, Morocco has managed to mobilise capital on an unprecedented scale for its railway ambitions. With financing largely secured or in negotiation, the focus now shifts to execution.

Securing rail infrastructure challenges

As a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, Vertiv has extensive experience in rail solutions worldwide, including high-speed train projects in Africa, and has identified several infrastructure challenges that should also be considered in Morocco’s ambitious plans.

The first is managing costs while enhancing infrastructure performance. Rail operators must be able to provide a more efficient and resilient system, while minimising operating and maintenance costs. One approach is to integrate future-ready technologies into existing systems to boost overall performance and enable automation.

Next is enabling a smart digital infrastructure network from core to edge. As digitalisation and automation expands, operators must manage a wide range of applications across the network – from central data centre hubs to remote stations and edge computing sites. It is important to support seamless integration of all applications across the system for effective implementation of new technologies, noting that there are different infrastructure requirements for both core and edge computing facilities.

Finally, maintaining reliability and safety are of paramount importance. Immediate access to data to address critical issues instantly is of utmost importance, as is data security to maintain a reliable communication network. In addition, there should be uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to protect against power disruption across every location, to minimise downtime and disruptions.

The goal is to be able to harness latest technologies to optimise performance while lowering operating costs and protecting the safety and availability of the entire rail network.

Laying the tracks for a digital future

Morocco’s rail transformation is more than a response to the 2030 World Cup; it is a strategic investment in long-term national development. As the country builds out one of Africa’s most advanced transport networks, it must also enable the supporting digital infrastructure that is equally forward-looking: secure, efficient and innovative.

The opportunity ahead lies not only in connecting more cities and moving people faster but in laying the digital foundations for a smarter, more resilient transport system. Whether it’s integrating next-generation technology, supporting seamless operations or strengthening system reliability, critical digital infrastructure will play a central role in realising Morocco’s vision.

Through collaboration with government, transport leaders and technology providers, Morocco has a unique chance to set a benchmark for rail innovation on the continent – one that combines digital ambition with tangible progress, enhancing mobility to benefit future generations.