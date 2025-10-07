SA digital visa set to boost tourism

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA says the Electronic Travel Authorisation system will strengthen travel competitiveness and drive growth.

The launch of South Africa’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system has been hailed by the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (FEDHASA) as a transformative step that will boost tourism, create jobs, and modernise the country’s visa processes.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announced the ETA system at the Tourism Business Council of SA’s Leadership Conference last momth. The development has been years in the making and is seen as a crucial shift to make SA more accessible and competitive as a global tourism destination.

Brett Tungay, FEDHASA national chairperson, says: “The introduction of the ETA is a bold and visionary step that will transform how international visitors experience SA from the very first moment they engage with our country.

“By removing outdated paper-based processes and replacing them with a fast, digital, traveller-friendly platform, Minister Schreiber is dismantling one of the biggest barriers to inbound tourism growth. This will undoubtedly help attract more visitors, create much-needed jobs, and buoy our economy.”

The ETA system leverages advanced machine learning and biometrics to digitalise visa applications, enabling real-time approvals and reducing processing delays. It integrates with the upgraded Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS 2.0), which will employ facial recognition at ports of entry such as OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports, ensuring smoother, more secure arrivals.

FEDHASA says the rollout of the ETA, beginning with G20 delegates and then expanding to tourists from China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico before being scaled globally, is a breakthrough that positions SA as a competitive and welcoming destination.

“Countries that make it easy to visit are the ones that win in global tourism,” says Tungay. “With the ETA, SA is sending a clear signal to the world that we are open, modernising, and ready to welcome more travellers. Tourism is one of the fastest routes to job creation, and this initiative will help unlock that potential.”

The ETA builds on the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which has delivered more than 35,000 additional tourists from China and India in seven months. FEDHASA says the ETA will significantly accelerate these gains, especially ahead of 2026.