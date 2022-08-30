More than 200 graduate from WeThinkCode

The code training academy aims to create a reliable pipeline of skilled software developers for businesses, while addressing youth unemployment.

Code training academy WeThinkCode this weekend saw the graduation of 239 students from its 2020 cohort. The academy aims to create a reliable pipeline of skilled software developers for businesses, while addressing the challenge of youth unemployment.

Two graduation ceremonies hosted in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the weekend celebrated the perseverance of the cohort and their successful completion of the 20-month programme, despite a challenging learning journey through a global pandemic. The graduating class of 2020 recently completed 4-month internships, with many already having secured permanent employment with partners like BBD, BCX, StructureIT, Yoco, Momentum Metropolitan, OutSurance, Old Mutual and GK Africa.

“It goes without saying that we are exceptionally proud of the class of 2022,” says Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode. “These students have demonstrated their resilience and fortitude by overcoming the difficulties of adapting to remote learning and by overcoming major socio-economic barriers to pursue higher education, gaining sought after tech skills.

“Having witnessed first-hand their ability to show up with perseverance, resilience and self-discipline, this graduation marks a proud moment for the 2020 cohort and the WeThinkCode team who have supported their journey. It also serves as a symbolic handing over of the baton to our sponsoring and hiring partners, who will now continue the learning and growth journey of each student as they launch their careers in tech.”

WeThinkCode’s mission is to recruit sharp young minds from underserved communities and train them to become work-ready software developers. To date their permanent placement rate post-graduation is 93%, and they continue to service long standing partners who recruit from their talent pool each year.

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer of BCX, says: “Our skills development initiatives are focused on skilling under-resourced youth with future-ready skills in ICT, such as coding and data science. We do this by partnering with carefully selected, accredited organisations such as WeThinkCode.

“In doing so, we hope to actively influence social change, BCX has funded the opening of the Cape Town campus and continues to fund cohorts of at least 60 students per year. Since 2018, BCX has funded the tuition for 304 students and employed 52 of these students, having recently signed a 3-year extended agreement to fund an additional 300 students.”

Ntloko-Petersen believes that every company has a responsibility to ensure the development and sustainability of the communities in which they operate.

“Our partnership with WeThinkCode helps us do just that. A positive future starts with our youth and in ensuring they are skilled in areas required by the market, such as coding.”* To find out more about the curriculum and team, visit https://www.wethinkcode.co.za/.