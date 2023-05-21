Vuyane Mhlomi and Zikho Pali from Quro Medical, a healthcare technology company

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quro Medical uses cutting-edge technology and evidence-based protocols to monitor patient health at home.

Quro Medical, a healthcare technology company, has raised a R25-million investment from the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC), through its venture capital initiative, Khulisani Ventures.

Khulisani Ventures focuses on unlocking the growth potential of scalable and innovative Black-owned businesses.

Quro Medical offers accessible and affordable premium healthcare solutions, and its Hospital at Home Program allows patients to receive high-quality medical care in the comfort of their own homes. This innovative approach, the first of its kind in Africa, reduces the risk of infection while cutting costs compared to traditional hospital stays.

MIC Khulisani Ventures is geared towards unlocking the high-growth potential of scalable, innovative, Black-owned businesses.

“We’re leveraging cutting-edge technology and evidence-based protocols to monitor patient health proactively, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care in the comfort of their own home,” says Quro Medical co-founder and CEO Dr Vuyane Mhlomi.

Quro Medical’s service offering provides substantial opportunities for scalability, says MIC impact investment manager, Thato Ntseare: “While we are focused on businesses that provide technology-based solutions, this is the first health tech business funded through Khulisani Ventures.

“Remote patient management is a growing trend globally and the business case and deep understanding of the value chain presented by Quro Medical demonstrates similar growth opportunities in South Africa. We are also attracted by the impact this business presents as it has high potential for increasing accessibility to healthcare services.”

Quro Medical was established in 2018 by Mhlomi, Zikho Pali and Rob Cornish and has partnered with South Africa’s largest private hospital group, Life Healthcare. Its services are also reimbursed by most South African medical aid schemes.

In 2020, Quro Medical launched Hospital at Home, which provides qualifying patients with clinically appropriate and patient-centric hospital-level care in their homes. Since launching, over 1,000 patients have been treated in their homes with similar or improved levels of clinical outcomes and a better patient experience.

Quro Medical will use the investment to further develop its technology and expand its reach, improving healthcare outcomes and reducing costs for patients and providers.

Says Zikho Pali, co-founder and COO: “This innovative solution is the future of healthcare delivery, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformational shift. With our clinical-grade real-time monitoring and personalised care, we are improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden on traditional hospital systems.”