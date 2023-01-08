CES: Merc to roll out global charging network

M-B customers will be able to pre-book a charging station from their car, but the network will be open to all brands to encourage uptake of electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch a global high-power charging network, starting in North America. At CES 2023 in Las Vegas last week, it revealed that the network will begin to be built this year in the USA and Canada, followed by other regions around the globe.

The aim is to have the full network in place before the end of the decade, when Mercedes-Benz intends to go all-electric wherever market conditions allow. The Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network is intended to accelerate the journey towards the all-electric future and create a global infrastructure asset with future value-creation potential. The Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be located in key cities and urban population centers, close to major arteries, convenient retail and service destinations, including participating Mercedes-Benz dealership sites.



The company believes this strategic move will significantly enhance the usability and convenience of its new generation of electric vehicles, differentiate the Mercedes-Benz ownership experience and accelerate the EV transformation. The charging network will focus first on Mercedes-Benz customers, who will enjoy preferential access via a reservation function and other benefits. However, it will also be open to drivers of all other brands with compatible technology.

The collaboration partners in the USA include MN8 Energy, one of the largest solar energy and battery storage owners and operators in the country, and ChargePoint, a leading EV charging network technology company. By 2027, a network totaling more than 400 hubs across North America with more than 2,500 high-power chargers is planned to offer a premium, sustainable and reliable charging experience.



“We won’t take a wait-and-see approach for this to be built,” said Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz Group. “That’s why we are launching a global high-end charging network. It’s designed to become another differentiator of Mercedes-Benz ownership for our customers and an asset with value creation potential for our company.”



For those traveling long distances, the system knows the capacity utilisation at the respective locations and ensures customers can gain immediate access to a reserved charging point at the required time.



Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12, and ultimately as many as 30, high-power chargers (HPC) with up to 350 kW of charging power. Intelligent charge-load management will allow each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity, keeping waiting times to a minimum.