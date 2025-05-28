Huawei Mate X6 means business 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Here are six reasons the innovative smartphone is fast becoming the executive’s new favourite foldable.

Foldables were once seen as futuristic luxuries, more style than substance. But with the Huawei Mate X6, that perception changes entirely. This is not only a funky piece of tech, but also a smart, scalable business tool for professionals who demand power, portability, and performance in one seamless package.

The executive leading a team, travelling between meetings, or building a brand from the phone, quickly discovers that the Mate X6 turns your pocket into a productive workspace. It’s Huawei’s most advanced foldable yet, and it’s clearly engineered with business in mind.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Here are six reasons executives are falling in love with the Mate X6:

A design that means business

Professionals don’t have time for fragility. They need devices that perform under pressure. The Huawei Mate X6 is built with a precision-engineered hinge made from 100% Rocket Steel, offering 27% more strength than its predecessor. The exterior screen is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass, 25 times more resistant to drops, while the inner display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate that boosts rigidity by 65%.

Despite this robust construction, the device remains remarkably sleek, weighing just 239g and measuring only 9.85mm when folded. The result is a foldable that is durable enough for travel, slim enough for your pocket, and polished enough for the boardroom.

Two screens, one seamless workflow



Business doesn’t happen, in silos and neither should one’s smartphone. The Huawei Mate X6 features two brilliant OLED displays: a 6.45-inch external screen for quick tasks and notifications, and a 7.93-inch internal screen for immersive productivity. It is ideal for reviewing documents, joining a video call, or juggling client messages, as it gives one the flexibility to manage it all with ease.

Both screens are sharp, bright and responsive, with the external screen reaching a peak brightness of 2500 nits and the internal one hitting 1800 nits. Adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz ensure the experience is not only fast, but also energy-efficient.

Multitasking reimagined

One of the Huawei Mate X6’s most powerful business features is its Live Multitasking capability. With the screen unfolded, one can run up to three apps at once, reference a document, draft an email, and join a virtual meeting without switching devices or losing one’s place.

The EMUI 15 skin enhances this with intelligent split-screen functions, app continuity, and a distraction-free layout. Users can expand one app to full screen while keeping others open in the background, making it easier to stay in flow and maintain momentum throughout the day.

Capture, share and lead with confidence

For a business professional, image quality matters, especially in showcasing products, sharing team updates, or building a personal brand. The Huawei Mate X6 is equipped with Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera system, featuring 1.5 million spectral channels that improve colour accuracy by 120%. Photos reflect real skin tones, sharp contrast and true-to-life detail, even in mixed lighting.

A 50MP main camera with ten adjustable aperture sizes puts control in the user’s hands. At the same time, the telephoto macro lens lets one capture everything from wide conference settings to intricate visual details, which is ideal for marketing, content creation or collaboration.

Cool under pressure

High performance often means high heat, but not here. The Huawei Mate X6 distributes heat across both screen modules, increasing dissipation by 30%. It also integrates ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene, delivering a 33% improvement in cooling efficiency. Even under heavy multitasking or extended video calls, the device remains smooth, stable and cool to the touch.

Huawei’s commitment to research and development makes the Mate X6 a standout in the business foldable space. With over 10% of annual revenue invested in research and a top-ten global ranking for innovation, Huawei has built a reputation for leading with smart, reliable engineering that empowers the people who use it.

The foldable that works as hard as you do

The Huawei Mate X6 isn’t a compromise between work and style. It’s a combination of both. It’s tough, refined, and made for professionals who expect more from mobile tech. For business people scaling an organisation, managing remote teams, or navigating hybrid work, the foldable puts them in control of their work lives.

In short, it is an upgrade of one’s workday.