Described as the “ultimate work, play, and learn companion”, the lightweight large-screen powerhouse will arrive in South Africa in mid-January.

Huawei last week announced the release of the new MateBook D 16 2024, due to arrive in South Africa in January. The laptop retains the 16-inch large screen real estate of its predecessor, but is now lighter, yet still just as powerful.

It adds a boost of power to its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor with Dual Shark Fin Fan technology and up to 70 Wh of battery life. Built for the evolving demands faced by young office workers and students, the new Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 is an ideal compact and portable companion that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Every young, passionate individual who wants to fulfil goals at work, school, or even play have one thing in common – the need for a computer to help uncover their potential and empower them to do more. However, the search for the ideal laptop is often coupled with trade-offs. Users who want a high-performance laptop often find themselves with a bulky and heavy laptop. Others, who desire a lightweight laptop often have to make compromises on the size of their screens.

With the introduction of its newly upgraded MateBook D 16, Huawei is tackling these pain points, delivering a large-screen, high-performing laptop built for purposeful lifestyles, giving users the productivity boost they need. In addition, it also boasts an immersive big screen and a lightweight body.

16-inch FullView Display: Productivity powerhouse

Leading the 16-inch worldwide trend, the laptop is designed for maximum comfort and optimised experience. Now lighter at 1.68kg and thinner at 17mm, it offers the biggest screen among Huawei’s laptop series. Thin bezels ensure an expansive view with a screen-to-body ratio up to 90%, giving creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers an enlarged workspace.

As a result, the D 16 is sleek and elegant, and is available in a futuristic Mystic Silver colour.

The MateBook D 16 also has a new 180° hinge. This gives the laptop flexibility to unfold fully and flatly onto a table, perfect for collaborative sessions at work or school. For those who have a multi-device workspace, the laptop can also be unfolded on a stand for greater space efficiency.

Upgraded 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor

The MateBook D 16 delivers breakthrough performance levels with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor, allowing users to handle heavy multitasking asks, such as programming, illustrating, and video editing. The processor can get a further boost with Performance Mode and Super Turbo, which can be activated when additional performance is required for high-demand tasks.

Tthe D16 includes Dual Shark Fin Fan technology to optimise performance efficiency. The twin-blade cooling technology regulates heat dissipation around the laptop, improving efficiency and preventing system crashes especially when working on a large-sized file.

Productivity often depends on the battery performance. The D 16 takes efficiency a step forward with up to 70 Wh of battery life – an upgrade from the previous edition’s 56 Wh maximum battery capacity. With upgraded battery capacity, users working on the go don’t have to break a sweat about a depleting battery.

The D 16 also comes with a 1.5mm key travel and soft-landing keyboard design. The new individual numeric keypad enables users to work with charts, data, and documents more efficiently, while the physical shortcut keys allow direct access to frequently used functions for better productivity.

5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

The D 16 has strong antenna performance, improving all-round wireless performance and adding network experience improvements. It is the world’s first notebook to pass the SGS 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification, passing numerous speed and uplink/downlink rate tests with excellent results, delivering an improved online experience.

The laptop also adds the Huawei Metaline antenna, boosting connectivity strength. The antenna can establish ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres, which greatly reduces false signal pick-ups and creates more stable connections. Users can say goodbye to slow-loading video streams and choppy conference calls!

Seamless and Intelligent Task-handling

A standard in recent Huawei products, a Super Device feature provides a quick, hassle-free way to pair the laptop with other devices. Users can initiate a connection by dragging and dropping icons. With Super Device, a Huawei smartphone can be turned into an external storage system, a Huawei tablet into an extra monitor space, and the sound experience can be expanded by linking a PC to a Huawei speaker or earphones.

Remote workers can use intelligent video conference tools, such as AI background, FollowCam and Sight Correction. Users can build a meeting space with features such as AI Sound and AI Camera, which add privacy protection features and noise cancellation to deliver a superior video conferencing environment, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions.

To keep meetings distraction-free and create a private environment, the AI-powered Personal Voice Enhancement feature helps users focus on the speaker to enhance their voice during a call and keeps noisy ambient sounds low.

The new Huawei MateBook D 16’s large screen, lightweight portability, powerful performance, seamless Super Device connectivity and smart conference features make this laptop an ideal productivity device for the Smart Office era. It will be available at retailers, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, Huawei Experience Stores and on the Huawei Online Store from 15 January 2024.



For more information visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/laptops/matebook-d-16-2023/?utm_medium=paid_article&utm_source=Gadget&utm_campaign=hw_matebook_d16&utm_content=article