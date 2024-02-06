Meet the tech twosome: MateBook D 16 and nova Y72

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Power and elegance of the Huawei MateBook D 16 laptop and nova Y72 smartphone is now available in South Africa.

In South Africa, where the rhythm of life blends the vibrancy of rich cultures with the pulse of modern technology, the arrival and local availability of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 range introduces a new level of computing sophistication. It represents a lifestyle partner for those seeking a balance of form and function in their professional and personal lives.

With two models in the 2024 range, the D 16 laptops are virtually identical in their sleek design, portable form factor, and comprehensive connectivity features, with the primary distinction lying in their processors. The i9 version is equipped with a more powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, offering enhanced performance for high-demand tasks and multitasking. The i5 variant features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and Intel UHD Graphics, optimised for efficient everyday productivity and smooth performance.

Both support an advanced cooling system with Dual Shark Fin Fan technology, ensuring the laptop remains efficient and cool.

A Mystic Silver finish imbues the laptops with a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that Is a nod to the modern professional’s need for simplicity amidst complexity. With a starting weight of just 1.68kg (up to 1.72kg), the laptops boast a 16-inch Full View display, framed by ultra-thin bezels that offer a window to a world of vivid colours and sharp detail, with an up to 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Connectivity is also taken to a new level with the inclusion of the groundbreaking Huawei Metaline Antenna technology. The Metaline Antenna is capable of establishing stable long-range Wi-Fi connections of up to 270 metres, fully harnessing the high-speed benefits of Wi-Fi 6.

To ensure users don’t suffer from battery anxiety, the 70Wh battery of the Huawei MateBook D 16 is complemented by 65W fast charging.

The MateBook D 16’s Super Device feature seamlessly connects with other Huawei devices, with a groundbreaking X Button, detecting and pairing with the likes of nearby earphones, mouse, keyboards, speakers and phones.

And now there is a new addition to the Huawei family with which this functionality can be tested instantly: the Huawei nova Y72 smartphone.

A significant addition to Huawei’s entry-level smartphone lineup, the device has a massive 6000mAh battery, versatile X Button, 50MP camera system and large 6.75-inch display. This sets a new standard for performance and convenience in the affordable smartphone market.

The nova Y72 promises extended battery life of up to 31 hours of video playback, making it the smartphone with the most extended battery life in its class. The X Button allows users to access apps quickly with a tap or two. Its 6.75-inch screen, with a high screen-to-body ratio and Eye Comfort mode, offers a comfortable viewing experience by effectively reducing blue light exposure.

The handset Includes 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge technology, alleviating low-battery anxiety by providing fast charging capabilities, backed by AI Battery Saving technology and a comprehensive safety system.

The recommended retail price (RRP) of the Huawei MateBook D 16 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is R24,999, while the MateBook D 16 12th Gen Intel Core i5 has a RRP of R14,999.