Mate50 Pro now on sale in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The much-awaited premium flagship from Huawei introduces a wave of new technologies.

The comeback of the popular Huawei Mate range of smartphones has been consolidated by the Mate50 Pro since it was unveiled on 26 January 2023. According to Huawei, there has been great consumer interest and excitement, and pre-orders have flowed in.

Now, the handset is available for purchase in several version from selected South African retail stores, and from the Huawei online store.

The much-awaited premium flagship comes with a cool new design, in two different types of rear cover: glass and vegan leather. The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, while the vegan leather version comes in Orange.

Most important, says Huawei, it is a smartphone that has it all: “a stunning design, staggering camera system, unbelievable performance, overall visionary features and a seamless user experience… a smartphone that truly lives up to the legacy of Huawei Mate smartphones”.

The most significant features of the Mate50 Pro, as provided by Huawei, are:

An industry-first for the Huawei Mate50 Pro flagship is that the ultra-reliable Kunlun Glass is certified by Switzerland’s SGS with a 5-star glass drop resistance. The Kunlun Glass with 10-quadrillion level nanocrystals boost glass durability. In short, users can carry their phone on the go without worrying about dropping it and shattering the screen because the Kunlun Glass increases drop resistance by 10 times. The Huawei Mate50 Pro also supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to 6 meters underwater allowing it to easily handle liquid and dust.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity. The Huawei Mate50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch Huawei FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue. Whether users are browsing images or watching videos, each glance is a feast for their eyes.

In addition to the iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the Huawei Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that’s crafted down to the last detail. The new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone.

In terms of battery and charging speed, the Huawei Mate50 Pro features a 4700 mAh battery within its slim body. The Huawei Mate50 Pro offers 66W Huawei SuperCharge wired and 50W Huawei SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the Huawei Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours or 12 minutes of call time.

How to buy the Huawei Mate50 Pro today

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and is priced from R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB. You can also purchase the smartphone from the HUAWEI online store.