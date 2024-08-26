Mangomolo drives broadcast data

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

AI and machine learning drive data-driven insights and personalised content recommendations for broadcasters in high-growth markets.

Over-the-top (OTT) video platform provider Mangomolo has introduced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities to help broadcasters in high-growth markets like South Africa, Botswana, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The features personalise content recommendations and optimise user engagement, offering broadcasters a data-driven approach to automating content delivery and improving viewer retention.

Mangomolo hosts more than 400,000 videos and enables more than 30,000,000 viewers to access over 1-billion streams a month. It is used by more than 50 providers worldwide, ranging from public TV corporations to large OTT players.

The expanded AI and ML functionalities allow broadcasters to tailor content recommendations based on time of day, viewing habits, and a growing range of data points. By integrating deep analytics, the platform enables more efficient automation of content scheduling, geo-restrictions, and category management, further enhancing user experience and operational agility.

Wissam Sabbagh, CEO of Mangomolo, says: “Our goal is to empower broadcasters with tools that simplify content management while driving audience growth. We’ve made AI and ML practical for our clients, ensuring they can innovate without barriers.”

The new analytics suite captures user behaviours, allowing broadcasters to make informed decisions about content investments. Real-time insights into viewer interactions, such as likes and dislikes, are visualised through customisable dashboards, supporting rapid data-driven decisions.

The expanded analytics capabilities provide in-depth business intelligence across, enabling broadcasters to optimise content and services based on demographics and user preferences.

In May, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) used Mangomolo to upgrade its SABC+ OTT video and audio streaming service.