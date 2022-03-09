Mac Studio – Apple’s new powerhouse

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

At the virtual Apple event last night, the Mac Studio was revealed. It features more connectivity ports and the M1 Ultra chip, which has a 20‑core CPU, 64‑core GPU, and 128GB RAM.

The Mac Studio is powered by the M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra, which is the most powerful chip for a personal computer. With the Mac Studio, users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop, such as playing back 18 streams of ProRes video.

Built from a single aluminium extrusion with a square footprint of 7.7 inches and a height of 3.7 inches, the Mac Studio takes up very little space and fits under most displays. It also features a thermal design with double-sided blowers, precisely placed airflow channels, and over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the enclosure. This guides air through the internal components and helps cool the high-performance chips.

On the back, the computer includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect displays and high-performance devices, a 10Gbit Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are built-in as well.

Since users frequently connect and disconnect devices, like portable storage, it includes ports on the front for more convenient access. There are two USB-C ports, which on M1 Max supports 10Gb/s USB 3, and on M1 Ultra supports 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4. There is also an SD card slot on the front to import photos and video.

Apple provided the following information on the Mac Studio’s performance:

Mac Studio with M1 Max:

Up to 2.5x faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with 10-core processor.

Up to 50% faster CPU performance than Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon processor.

Up to 3.4x faster graphics performance than the 27-inch iMac, and over 3x faster than Mac Pro with its most popular graphics card.

Up to 7.5x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and up to 3.7x faster than 16-core Mac Pro when transcoding video.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra:

Up to 3.8x faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with 10-core processor.

Up to 90% faster CPU performance than Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon processor.

Up to 60% faster CPU performance than 28-core Mac Pro.

Up to 4.5x faster graphics performance than the 27-inch iMac, and up to 80% faster than the fastest Mac graphics card available today.

Up to 12x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and up to 5.6x faster than 28-core Mac Pro when transcoding video.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 (US). Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store. Local pricing and availability have not yet been announced