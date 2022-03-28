Local hotel group embraces digital minimalism

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Anew Hotel and Resorts Group is using a dual approach to attract the market for bleisure – business leisure

In a rare example of a hospitality business thriving under the decimation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Anew Hotels & Resorts has expanded its property portfolio from three to 14 properties during this time. Now, it plans to stay abreast of global trends in the tourism and hospitality industries to remain efficient – and sustainable.

The most recent addition to its portfolio, Anew Hotel Green Point, previously known as Vib Best Western Hotel in Green Point, is a case in point. The hotel has transformed into a more digitalised and minimalist space, making this a top destination for bleisure – business leisure – travellers.

Anew Hotel Green Point is based across from the Green Point Stadium, close to the V&A Waterfront and within walking distance of local landmarks like the Green Point Urban Park and the Sea Point Promenade.

The hotel draws heavily on a big trend in the hospitality industry in 2022, namely essentialism. It is translated here into 76 expertly designed and environmentally conscious hotel rooms. For example, in an effort to save on space and create a minimalist look, the pod rooms’ cupboards have been removed, and guests now have access to drawers under the bed. It strives to be a sustainable and environmentally-friendly hotel by doing away with traditional printed material.

The hotel is also taking a digitally savvy approach in an era where people focus on avoiding unnecessary contact, due to Covid-19. One example is electronic “Do Not Disturb” consoles, instead of the classic door tag, which usually hangs on the door handle. It also offers laundry service consoles, making it easier to manage laundry requests, schedule according to one’s day, and keeping track of laundry.

A digital guest directory can be accessed by scanning a QR code that allows guests to have all relevant hotel information at their fingertips – and in their pockets. Rooms include a choice of Ethernet and Wi-Fi internet connectivity.

For more information, visit anewhotels.com.