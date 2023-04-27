Six loadshedding tips for learners

Photo by C D-X on Unsplash

Backup solutions can take some pressure off one’s studies when there’s no electricity, writes MATTHEW HALL, chief of products at Rectron.

Studying for exams is stressful enough without the added weight of checking loadshedding schedules. There are, however, a couple backup solutions that can take the pressure off when there’s no electricity.

Staying connected

For uninterrupted Wi-Fi at home, a small plug-and-play UPS like the RCT Megapack 80K AC UPS can make all the difference. No bigger than a standard router, this UPS can keep your modem powered throughout loadshedding and will recharge quickly when there is electricity. Our smartphones have become an extension of ourselves. They help us stay in touch with friends and family, look up answers to a problem and keep track of our loadshedding schedules. But after a while, a phone’s battery can start to deteriorate, and that full charge no longer lasts. Now, after a couple hours of checking messages and social media, there’s less than 50% left in the tank. It might be time to replace your smartphone’s battery. This can easily be done at your nearest cellphone repair store for less than R1 000, depending on your phone’s make and model, and can extend the life of your phone for a couple more years. A power bank also makes for a handy accessory for your phone’s battery and other devices like Bluetooth headphones and emergency lights. They are a great portable power solution that can be thrown into a backpack and plugged in on the move. The RCT Megapack 54K Power Bank is a great option and can even power a notebook for eight hours (or an LED TV for 10 hours – for those study breaks).

Keeping the lights on

Winter has already started moving in with the sun rising later and setting earlier. Loadshedding is expected to continue to ramp up during the colder months and we’re going to need all the light we can get in the evenings. Thankfully rechargeable lights have become a staple for South African households with more options than ever before.

Most homes might have a collection of emergency LED lights ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice. The powerful beams of the cool white bulbs will ensure any search and rescue team can spot you from a mile away – sometimes not the best option for some nighttime reading before bed. If you’re looking for something a little less harsh on the eyes, there are more rechargeable lamps available that look like desk lamps and bedside lights as opposed to large bricks. Many also come with multiple settings that allow you to switch between a cool white light and a warm glow. Rechargeable lightbulbs have also become more common place with both standard and downlight globes available online or at your nearest hardware. Each bulb has been fitted with a rechargeable battery that can provide a couple hours of light during short loadshedding stretches.

Looking for more power?

Larger portable power solutions will help to keep more than just the lights on. They can charge multiple devices at once and keep going long after your loadshedding block has ended.