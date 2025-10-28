How to travel safely with lithium batteries

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

New air travel safety guidelines mean you have to change the way you pack phones, laptops, chargers and other lithium-powered devices.

On a recent trip to China, a Gadget writer had a power bank confiscated from hand luggage, even though it complied with the rules laid out ahead of travel. This highlighted the extent to which safety rules are evolving so rapidly, it is hard to keep up.

In response to such issues, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a global safety campaign, Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries , which sets out seven rules for carrying lithium-powered devices such as phones, laptops, and power banks on flights.

IATA provides the following rules:

Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need. Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew (or airport staff) immediately. Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage. Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging, or cover the terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits. Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to go in the aircraft baggage hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first. Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in larger cameras, drones, or power tools), check with your airline as approval may be required. Check airline rules: Always confirm your airline’s policies, as requirements may differ in compliance with local regulations.

A recent IATA passenger survey found that most travellers fly with lithium-powered devices:

83% of travellers carry a phone.

60% carry a laptop.

44% carry a power bank.

While 93% of travellers consider themselves knowledgeable on the rules for carrying lithium-powered devices (including 57% rating themselves as very familiar with the rules), critical misconceptions persist:

50% incorrectly say it’s ok to pack small lithium-powered devices in checked luggage.

45% incorrectly say it’s ok to pack power banks in checked luggage.

33% incorrectly say there are no power limits on power banks or spare batteries.

“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly. As more travellers fly with these devices, our Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries campaign will help airlines educate their passengers on the simple rules they must keep in mind when traveling with the electronic devices that have become an essential part of their daily lives,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.

The advice falls short of providing full guidance on the carrying of power banks, so travellers are advised to double-check on the websites of the airlines with which they are flying.