Liquid Tech flows into Mthatha

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa has provided a digital boost to the Eastern Cape with the opening of the first Innovation and Digital Skills Centre (IDSC) in Mthatha.



Through this initiative, communities close to the centres will be exposed to local learning and business opportunities. The IDSC will serve as a technology hub where learners and entrepreneurs can equip themselves with the latest and most relevant digital skills. The IDSC is equipped with state-of-the-art classroom learning facilities with high-speed connectivity, helping positively impact the education system in the city.



As part of the learnerships, the courses on offer will include:

Microsoft Office Fundamentals: In this training course, learners will learn basic Word, Excel, and Outlook skills. Introduction to Design Thinking: This course will introduce learners to the Design Thinking process and illustrate best practices for each step along the way. Introduction to C#: This is part of a three-part course where learners will be taken through the fundamentals, object-oriented programming concepts and instruction on data structures and algorithms

“As we stand at the cusp of the 4IR, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data, Robotics, 3D technologies and many more have become the means and solutions to many of the world’s problems,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa. “We believe that empowering the youth with the necessary technological skills will prepare them to thrive in today’s digital age and become part of the digital revolution. The opening of the centre is a realisation of our commitment to future-ready local communities, upskilling the youth and accelerating digital adoption among entrepreneurs based in the Eastern Cape.”

Liquid SA has also implemented learnership programmes for 93 students in the Eastern Cape covering ICT, while also awarding 20 bursaries to students through the Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu Universities.



To date, 140 underprivileged students have benefitted from bursaries to leading tertiary institutions; 811 learnerships and internships have been implemented in various courses for learners, including those with disabilities. 50 unemployed youth were trained on Introduction to Programming, 630 mainstream schools and 20 learners with disabilities benefitted from ICT equipment and expos, while 389 learners went through The Virtual Mathematician maths and science schools in the Eastern Cape.