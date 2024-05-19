LG leads with innovation 

A new home entertainment product line-up was unveiled during the LG Showcase MEA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi.

Global consumer electronics leader LG Electronics has unveiled the world’s-first consumer TV with “Zero Connect” technology. Its new flagship 97-inch LG Signature OLED M, which enables the transfer of 4K video and audio wirelessly at 120Hz, was launched during the recent LG Showcase MEA 2024 at the Conrad Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

With the overarching theme “Reinventing Together,” the event focused on hands-on experience with LG’s latest innovations. It included LG’s new line-up of home entertainment products, which ranges from its televisions to audio and gaming products.

“We design each product with the goal of enhancing the daily lives of our customers,” said Il Hwan Lee, CEO of the LG MEA region. “This event is a testament to this commitment, and we are proud to exhibit our flagship products today. Each of these home entertainment products are designed with practical innovations, while keeping customer use-case requirements at heart. This aligns with our goal of creating a better life by elevating everyone’s entertainment experience and the interior of their homes.”

LG Signature OLED M is the perfect example of this philosophy, since its wireless capability resolves cable management nightmares and allows for an uncluttered space, by having all devices connected to a Zero Connect Box and positioned away from the TV.

During the Showcase, LG also featured the innovative StanbyME Go, a 27-inch FHD smart screen that boasts a carry bag design that allows users to take it with them while on-the-go. It keeps mobility in mind with both its design and a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours of screen time.

It comes with various connectivity options, such as wireless mirroring and NFC, which can be activated with a simple tap. The screen itself also rotates, giving users the option of a vertical or horizontal orientation. In addition to the streaming options, the screen is also ideal for listening to music with its turntable skin or for playing chess with a pre-installed Chess game.

Customers can also control the unit through voice control, even from a distance. The design of the StanByME Go promises enhanced durability, keeping the screen safe from bumps, temperature fluctuations, low pressure, dust, salt fog and vibrations.

LG also showcased its latest LG webOS, which brings to the table a completely revamped home screen with wider title cards and smoother tiles for categories such as Game, Music and Home Office. The smart operating system, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, has expanded into 300 TV brands and 3,500 content partners.

LG also showcased its new α (Alpha) 11 processor that will be used in its flagship TVs to deliver powerful AI capabilities and enhance the overall viewing experience. This new processor is four times more powerful than its predecessor and will refine clarity, colour and sharpness, as well as providing a 70% improvement in graphics performance and a 30% faster processing speed.

LG displayed its range of XBOOM speakers which deliver bold sounds with strong bass and massive sound. For instance, the LG XBOOM XL9T, the most powerful-in-class party speaker, produces 1000W sound, with booming base and high notes. Its pixel art and multi-colour ringlights further step up the party.

Its smaller variant, the LG XBOOM XL5S with a 200W output, also provides powerful party music and iconic party lighting.

Among these audio products, LG presented portable speakers like the XBOOM Go XG8T, a 120W speaker with 15 hours of battery life. This on-the-go speaker not only packs a powerful punch in audio but can also turn up the party with a studio light feature. The LG XBOOM Go XG7Q and the compact XG5S with a 30W output and 20W output, respectively, come with ambient lighting to set the mood. They are also IP67 rated, making them an ideal musical companion for the outdoors.

LG also showcased the LG TONE Fit TF7 earbud, which focuses primarily on comfort, convenience and immersive sound. It is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, ensuring customers can focus on their workout without any distractions. Featuring a patent-pending skirt shape hook, these earbuds offer optimised fit and usability for various outdoor activities. Apart from superior sound quality, the earbuds are also focused on health. UVnano technology integrated into the earbuds’ cradle actively sanitises the ear gel surfaces, creating a more sanitary listening experience.

LG Electronics also showcased the LG CineBeam Q, a much awaited, stylish and small 4K portable projector. It not only delivers stunning picture quality, but also a range of streaming features, while its minimalist design fits into any home design ethos.

This was topped off with LG’s innovations in monitors, with the new LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and LG MyView Smart Monitor.

Available in 32-inch (model 32GS95UE), 34-inch (model 34GS95QE) and 45-inch (model 45GS95QE) sizes, the OLED gaming monitors bring in a true immersive experience. The new 32GS95UE is the world’s first VESA certified Dual Mode gaming monitor, meaning it can switch between 4K (3840 x 2160) up to 240Hz and Full-HD (1920 x 1080) up to 480Hz with one click. It also comes with a LG’s Pixel Sound technology, which projects sound directly from the display, using vibrating film components built into the monitor itself.

Meanwhile, the LG MyView Smart Monitor, aimed at productivity and entertainment without having to connect to a PC, is available in 27-inches with FHD and 32-inches with 4K resolution. They pack in LG’s webOS software along with support for AirPlay 2, ScreenShare and Bluetooth. Designed for multi-tasking, this monitor allows daily work, controlling home gadgets and streaming content, from one display. The 27SR50F is available in four colour options (beige, pink, green) to cater to various tastes and blend into any interior design.

The LG MAGNIT (model LSAL006), a 118-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution Micro LED display, provides complete viewing immersion in personal or professional spaces.