New JSE platform simplifies data access

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Cloud Marketplace offers access to JSE data products and services, with real-time updates.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has launched a new virtual platform to simplify access to JSE data products and services. Cloud Marketplace serves as a central hub where investors and firms can purchase JSE data offerings.

Developed in collaboration with Data BP, it is part of a JSE initiative to remain competitive and enhance the investor experience.

Key features

The Cloud Marketplace brings together all JSE data products and services in one location, making it easier for clients to find and acquire what they need. It supports multiple data formats, allowing for smoother integration into various client systems. The platform aims to streamline the purchasing process with online transactions, though some processes may require manual handling in the early stages.

Initial offerings and real-time updates

At launch, the Cloud Marketplace offers real-time market data through products such as SENS Live and Company Financials Live. These tools provide immediate updates on market activity.

Future plans

The JSE has outlined plans to expand the Marketplace’s offerings in the coming months. These include daily market news summaries, an end-of-day equity product, historical SENS data, and an AI-driven Company Financials product that highlights key financial information for investors.

The platform represents a significant advancement in the JSE’s digital transformation efforts. By integrating cloud technology, the JSE aims to improve the efficiency and reliability of its data services, further positioning itself as a leader in market innovation and enhancing its ability to serve a growing base of investors and firms.