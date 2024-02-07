Discover connected convenience

The problem with infotainment systems is that they often take so much time to get down to business – and I mean the business of giving me the information I need when I need it – that I sometimes find it easier to stick to the default clutter on the display.

It seems like Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has felt my pain, because the infotainment system on the new Land Rover Discovery Sport compact family SUV has been specifically designed for easy access.

“Incorporating the new 11.4-inch touchscreen and latest Pivi Pro infotainment into the Discovery Sport brings more functionality, more versatility and a more intuitive user experience,” says Alex Heslop, director of electrical engineering at JLR. “With Software over the air, we can continue to improve and expand the connected features without inconveniencing the client.”

In effect, that makes for three major improvements:

The new floating curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen is integrated into a redesigned centre console, adding to its elegance;

A larger 11.4-inch screen is positioned high on the centre of the dashboard, adding to its ease of use.

Over-the-air software updates mean that the on-board technology improves over time, adding a technology edge.

JLR provided the follwoing information on the updated Pivi Pro infotainment system:

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window demisters and the optional heated seats. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customised with trademark Pivi Pro intelligence and flexibility.

Controls for frequently used items such as the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible to the user via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls on either side of the screen. For added convenience, shortcuts for media, navigation and cameras are visible too.

This latest generation of infotainment was the subject of extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver the most user-friendly technology experience possible. Approximately 90% of tasks are accessible within two taps of the home screen.

Pivi Pro provides effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay. Wireless Android Auto also connects as soon as you enter the vehicle, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new stowage area in the redesigned centre console – provides immediate fast charging without the need for wires.

For simple navigation, what3words is also integrated within Pivi Pro. The clever mapping technology divides locations into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, each assigned a unique combination of three random words to provide a what3words address. This simple system will allow family adventurers to find precise locations with minimal fuss, allowing you to explore off the beaten track with confidence.

The digital experience is heightened on the Dynamic SE and Dynamic HSE models by a 12.3-inch fully Interactive Driver Display and optional Head-Up Display (Standard on the HSE). Complementing Pivi Pro, they put vehicle, navigation and driving information in the driver’s eyeline.

For clients with the plug-in electric hybrid engine, Pivi Pro makes it easier to use public charging networks; displaying where charging stations are (where the information is supported), if the charge station is currently available and what the cost is to use.

The system will also display charge status and enable drivers to choose between three driving modes to best suit their needs: Hybrid mode, Electric Vehicle (EV) mode and Save mode.

The vehicle’s USB ports have been upgraded for an improved user experience. There are now two USB-C ports for the front row occupants in addition to the Wireless Device Charger, while the second row of seats now has two USB-C ports as standard. Those in the third row also benefit from USB-C charging. All USB-C ports are higher Wattage units than before, meaning faster device charge times.

Connectivity gets better with age

Supporting the digital experience further, Discovery Sport is always up to date thanks to Software Over The Air technology. The vehicle’s software can be updated without the need to visit a retailer, giving clients the very best ownership experience by reducing the time it takes to deliver the latest features and upgrades, allowing the Discovery Sport’s technology to improve with time.

The vehicle automatically searches for software updates and, when a new download is available, the driver is notified via the touchscreen. The installation starts once the vehicle is stopped, locked, alarmed and all windows are closed, with the installation time showing on a pop-up notification. Clients have the option to schedule their software updates up to 14 days in advance, at a time that suits them.

Multiple modules can be updated wirelessly. These span telematics, infotainment and vehicle control systems, improving the performance of core software to ensure the vehicle is operating at the latest level. A single software update can target multiple vehicle systems.

Advanced assistance

One of the most comprehensive suites of camera technologies in its class provides greater driver reassurance, courtesy of ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear View Mirror, plus 3D surround cameras. Smart ground view camera technology stitches together images to provide a view below the bonnet, while the rear-view technology provides an interchangeable mirror and video screen for enhanced visibility, for example when the rear is full of passengers or the boot full of luggage.

A comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) includes technologies such as the optional Rear Collision Monitor with automatic braking. The Rear Collision Monitor uses radars to constantly monitor the vehicle’s rear, meaning the Discovery Sport is primed to reduce the severity of the impact for the occupants, while the optional 3D Surround Camera lets the driver see what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 30km/h, making maneuvering and navigating difficult terrain even simpler.

The Discovery Sport is capable of towing up to 2,500kg. The towing pack includes advanced tow assist, with controls now displayed on the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen. This allows users to use the digital slider to adjust the vehicle’s steering and an attached trailer’s angle while reversing. In addition to significantly reducing driver workload, the feature enhances maneuverability and safety when reversing, with the driver alerted when approaching a jack-knife situation.