Sports Tech
LaLiga enters new tech era
For the first time, a video game brand witll sponsor Spain’s premier football league, as part of its latest remake.
Welcome to LaLiga EA sports, the new name of Spanish football’s first division. LaLiga has kicked off a new era with Electronic Arts, the competition’s new strategic partner for the next five seasons.
The transformation includes a major brand evolution, touching on strategy and positioning, but also extends to tangible changes in audiovisual broadcasting and LaLiga’s digital ecosystem.
Under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol,” the competition organisers have reaffirmed their “commitment to inspire and leave a positive impact on society”.
Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, said: “We begin a new era that represents a revolutionary change for both Spanish football and the industry… Together we want to create a better football for society and a better society for our football.”
LaLiga will expand the global football ecosystem together with the worldwide industry leaders with which it partners, such as Microsoft, Puma, Mahou San Miguel and BKT.
David Jackson, VP of Brand at EA Sports, said: “LaLiga uniquely share our vision for a fan-first future of football, and this partnership brings us the opportunity to reframe the way in which fans engage with the game… we’re excited for our LaLiga partnership to come to life in a variety of ways, from audio-visual technology to entertainment innovation, from grassroots initiatives to digital communities, all with the intention of bringing fans closer to football.”
The agreement will also be reflected in the naming of the First Division, which will be renamed “LaLiga EA Sports,” and the Second Division, which will be renamed “LaLiga Hypermotion,” referring to the cutting-edge technology used in the EA Sports FC video game based on motion capture that uses high generation images to create more realistic game experiences.
The new era will also usher in significant technological changes.
The official LaLiga App has been transformed to offer a more personalised user experience, in line with users’ personal tastes and with relevant information around their preferred clubs. It now incorporates a new social video experience focused on Near Live content which can be shared more easily on social networks. LaLiga Fantasy will also see a host of new features, and which will help improve the user experience.