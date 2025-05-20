Kyalami gears for Africa’s big motoring day

Photo courtesy Festival of Motoring.

The Festival of Motoring returns this August, uniting brands, enthusiasts, and industry leaders in a celebration of automotive innovation.

The Festival of Motoring, one of South Africa’s premier automotive events, returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 29 to 31 August 2025. It brings together car enthusiasts, industry leaders, and major automotive brands.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt South Africa and powered by WesBank, the event features over 100 exhibitors, adrenaline-fueled driving experiences, and the debut of the Vilaca Racing Ultimate Car and Driver Challenge.

“The Festival of Motoring is about more than just cars – it’s about people, passion, and the unity that the automotive world fosters,” says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the event organiser. “With WesBank as our naming rights partner, we look forward to delivering an experiential motoring experience.”

Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication of WesBank, says: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Messe Frankfurt South Africa, united in our shared vision to deliver South Africa’s definitive automotive event. The festival thrives on the collective effort and collaboration of all involved, from exhibitors to attendees. We are excited to see how, together, we can surpass previous achievements and showcase the very best the automotive industry has to offer.”

Participating brands for 2025 (in pit/zone order) include VW, VW Commercial, Toyota, GAC, Suzuki, BAIC, GWM, Haval, Ora, Tank, Chery, Mahindra, Isuzu, LDV and Subaru. Visitors can engage in complimentary hands-on experiences such as the Self-Handling Track, where they can test their driving skills, and the 4×4 Adventure Zone, designed for navigating rugged terrain.

For those seeking adrenaline-fueled experiences, the festival offers exclusive driving sessions featuring the BMW Motorsport Club Series, Simola Hill Climb, MasterDrive and more. These experiences will be available for purchase from mid-May 2025, offering Festival-only pricing.

This year’s event marks the debut of the Vilaca Racing Ultimate Car and Driver Challenge, a dynamic competition designed to test both drivers and their machines in time attack laps over three days.

Formula One-style vehicles will hold demonstration laps at the Festival of Motoring, while the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup Superbikes will host two official rounds, featuring Kawasaki ZX10Rs in competitive track sessions.

Santam, a South African short-term Insurer, is sponsoring the Premium Suite and Adventure Zone. Nondumiso Mabece, head of brand and marketing at Santam, says: “The sponsorship of the Festival of Motoring enables us to connect directly with vehicle owners who are key decision-makers in purchasing insurance. The Adventure Zone and Self-handling Track activations are strategic areas where Santam will offer a customer-focused and interactive experience, highlighting a variety of insurance products and value added-services available to prospective clients.

“The adventure zone located at the skidpan, features a range of exciting activities, starting with Subaru’s obstacle course, where visitors can test their driving skills. Thanks to Santam’s sponsorship, guests can also enjoy a mini carnival suitable for people of all ages, as well as an upgraded premium hospitality suite located on the Sarel van der Merwe rooftop terrace of the main pit building.”

Judy Maharaj, show director of the Festival of Motoring, says: “The Festival of Motoring is more than a showcase of cars, it is a platform that affirms car buying as an essential milestone in the journey toward a fulfilling life. We salute the exhibitors of the event for standing alongside their most important stakeholders, the consumers. They embody the true spirit of Ubuntu.

“The Festival of Motoring is where Africa’s automotive heart beats strongest, where passion, excellence, and community thrive. To not be part of this movement is to miss out on the very essence of what motoring means to the people.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2025 Festival of Motoring are available on Howler. Ticket options include general access, weekend passes, as well as VIP and hospitality. Visitors can access complimentary shuttle services provided by Sani Car Rental from the Mall of Africa, with additional internal shuttles by Volkswagen, Isuzu, and Haval to the 4×4 village.