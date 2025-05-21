Wheels of the Week: Mini Cooper S – Even EVs can be playful 

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

This bright little car proves that going electric doesn’t mean losing your sense of fun, or style, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The car world usually acts terribly serious. It goes on about horsepower, torque, and boot space with grim determination.

But then, a car like the new Mini Cooper S pops up. It gives you a cheeky wink, makes you smile, and reminds you that driving can, and perhaps should, be good fun.

The new Mini Cooper S, especially in that undeniably bright yellow, is precisely that kind of car. It is a compact bundle of cheerful rebellion, a playful contradiction in a market focused on stern practicality.

From the moment you clap eyes on it, particularly the version I tested – vivid yellow with a black roof – the Cooper S tells you exactly what it is about. It wants to stand out, to make you smile.

The famous round headlights have changed, now sharper, almost like eager eyes peeking from behind a mischievous mask.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Around the back, the taillights are designed to echo the Union Jack, a nod to Mini’s British heritage. However, their angular, almost geometric pattern gives them a more striking resemblance to a certain superhero’s mask – Spiderman, rather than a flag.

The front, with its cleaner grille and subtle ‘S’ badge, keeps that familiar Mini charm while hinting at a thoroughly modern core. This car practically buzzes with an invitation to just drive, to feel the road with a lightness often missing in today’s increasingly digital world.

Inside, the playfulness continues. The usual dashboard has vanished, replaced by a single, perfectly circular OLED display hogging the centre console.

This is not entirely new territory for Mini. As noted in my previous review of the Mini Countryman S, Mini has been exploring this centralised circular infotainment approach. It is a brave, almost cheeky design choice, like an enormous, old-school speedometer, but utterly futuristic in how it works.

This central brain handles everything. It does navigation, media, and car settings, showing information with pin-sharp clarity and vivid colours. A quick look at the screen shows your speed and the remaining battery range, a constant, gentle nudge about its electric heart.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The display itself is playful, with customisable “Experience Modes” that change the look and even the mood lighting. You can swap from a simple display to one featuring a playful cat avatar, proving that technology does not always have to be stuffy to be clever.

This single circular display is the command centre. It is easy to use, responding to touch instantly. Getting around is surprisingly simple, given the new format.

The controls for the air conditioning or switching Experience Modes are smooth, operated by touch-sensitive sliders that glow with fun animations. There is a satisfying feel to using it, even without lots of physical buttons.

Below the main screen, a row of toggle switches keeps a nice retro feel, controlling basics like the start/stop button and volume. It is a nod to Mini’s past, a physical link to its history in a very digital present.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Driving the Cooper S, its true spirit comes alive. The “S” has always promised a sportier drive and, even as an electric car, it delivers. Acceleration is instant and keen, typical of electric vehicles, but here it arrives with a rush that feels right for city dashes and lively escapes.

It handles with the agility Mini is famous for, zipping through traffic and attacking corners with a go-kart precision. There is a directness to the drive, a connection to the road that makes the journey engaging. The steering is light but precise, and the car feels balanced, ready for anything the road throws its way.

The decision to give the Cooper S this minimalist, central display feels like a deliberate challenge to traditional car design. It is a bold step, pushing the boundaries of what a car’s inside can be.

While some might miss a traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, the sheer coherence and visual appeal of the circular screen quickly won me over. It turns the cabin into a lively, interactive space that is both useful and fun.

The new Mini Cooper S is an unusual car. It encourages one to enjoy driving, to play with its features, and to appreciate the mix of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humour. This yellow pocket rocket shows that the future of driving can be both smart and genuinely entertaining.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI”.