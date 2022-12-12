K-pop invades Africa

The dominance of Western music in global listening trends is over – for now. South

Korean pop music, known as K-pop, is now competing head-on with American pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and the like.

Partly driven by the popularisation of South Korean culture through TV dramas, after a boost by the virality of South Korean artist Psy’s smash hit Gangnam Style, K-pop is on a meteoric rise. This year, the K-pop boy band BTS made history by becoming the first Korean act to be nominated for the 5th time, in as many consecutive years, at the Grammy Awards.

While Africa has been making its musical presence known to the world, Korean culture and music has steadily permeated the continent.

“There’s been a 93% year-on-year increase in K-pop streams in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, accounted for by over 3-billion hours of streaming,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa.” It’s clear from this data that K-pop is not just a passing phase but has a devoted and growing African fandom.”

Some of the key markets contributing to this increase are Nigeria, where there was a 267% increase in K-pop streams, Ghana with 236%, and Kenya with a 140% increase.

Some, like National Geographic, attribute the global rise of K-pop to the pandemic, which inadvertently focused the world’s attention on this East Asian cultural powerhouse. Around the globe, millions made use of their time and binge watched K-dramas like Squid Game, at the same time discovering multiple facets of Korean culture.

While this may be equally true for the African continent, other factors like increased internet access might also have a hand to play. With a population which is young and online – it makes sense that Africa is a strong emerging market for K-pop, which enjoys mass youth appeal. A recent survey of 400,000 BTS fans around the world found that approximately 50% of their fans are under the age of 18, with a further 42% aged 18-29. Spotify’s Wrapped data for Africa paints a similar picture – with a combined 88% of K-pop music streams coming from people under the age of 29.

“In an increasingly connected world, on-demand streaming services like Spotify have certainly made it easier than ever to tap into another country’s music,” says Okumu. “Streaming has become instrumental in not only enabling the discovery of African music abroad but also in exposing African listeners to new and unexpected sounds.”

Although called Korean pop music, K-pop ranges across a vast number of music genres such as Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, Rock, Jazz, Reggae, Disco, and even traditional and folk Korean musical stylings. K-pop is not really a music genre, but simply music from Korean artists.

Increasingly, African inspiration is emerging in K-pop.

BTS, who occupies the top spot for K-pop artists streamed in Sub-Saharan Africa and dominates the list of most streamed tracks, covers nearly every music genre in their discography – including South African grown Gqom. The band’s hit IDOL features Gqom-style beats while the video tips its hat to the continent in the band’s dance moves and their African print suits. Girl band BS (or Black Swan) made history in 2020 when it introduced the first African K-Pop idol, Senegalese model Fatou Samba.

K-pop idols are also known for their extremely tight and extravagant choreography, high-value stage and music video productions, and the distinctive style and “concept” of each K-pop group. Not to mention the polished good looks and fashion of the artists.

“This year, K-pop showcased its staying power in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) with millions of streams in countries like South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria – the top three for K-pop consumption on the continent respectively. Other countries that made it into the top 10 K-pop markets in SSA included Mauritius, Ghana, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Botswana.

“K-Pop stars have also increasingly targeted global audiences through collaborations with acts from the West. In Africa this appears to have real appeal – the number one streamed K-Pop track is My Universe, a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, with the second spot occupied by Left and Right, another collab between Charlie Puth and Jung Kook (of BTS fame).”