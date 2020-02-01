Featured
Jobs SA companies need most – and what they pay
According to the latest findings from online job aggregator Adzuna, STEM skills are still high in demand in the South African job market and still offer job seekers some of the best opportunities as far as job stability and average salaries are concerned.
To get an idea of the current rareness of job skills and demand for high-paying skills from employers, Adzuna analysed a sample of the job titles currently being advertised online. The results indicated that there is a high demand for developer and financial management skills in the job market.
Even though the rareness factor of IT skills across some positions has dipped, the demand for technical skills is still high and the supply of experienced skills is still scarce. According to the latest findings, surveyors and mechanical engineers are currently earning the highest salaries in the country, with java developers takin home 3% less in annual earnings than they did in 2019.
|Job Skill / Title
|Average Salary 2019
|Average Salary 2020
|Pay Increase Per Year
|Percentage Increase Per Year
|surveyor
|R 623,665
|R 583,242
|-R 40,423
|-7
|mechanical engineer
|R 572,578
|R 579,950
|R 7,372
|1
|java developer
|R 582,218
|R 569,669
|-R 12,549
|-2
|software engineer
|R 562,339
|R 561,925
|-R 414
|0
|engineer
|R 590,053
|R 561,064
|-R 28,989
|-5
|IT manager
|R 533,876
|R 546,876
|R 13,000
|2
|technologist
|R 549,318
|R 544,017
|-R 5,301
|-1
|pharmacist
|R 606,851
|R 543,187
|-R 63,664
|-12
|financial manager
|R 529,870
|R 533,347
|R 3,477
|1
|analyst
|R 548,159
|R 518,638
|-R 29,521
|-6
When looking at the “rareness” factor, Adzuna found that the titles with the highest demand and lowest supply of skills in the country could be found in the financial sector with the demand for financial managers and accountants far outstripping supply.
To understand which jobs were highest in demand at the start of 2020, Adzuna compared the number of live vacancies with the number of unique searches for each skill. Jesse Green, country manager for Adzuna SA says that up to 65% of the rarest skills within the country still fall under the tech industry umbrella but also noted that most online job ads are within the tech sector. Other industries that have a greater demand than skill supply include managerial and financial fields.
Green goes on to explain that: “Although the data only analyses online job ads, we were able to draw a conclusive inference that South African companies are having a hard time finding and retaining rare tech and financial management skills. By looking at the supply and demand for job skills, we have a better overall understanding of which jobs are the highest in demand and, in turn, offer the most rewarding salaries.”
|Job Skill / Title
|Rareness Factor January 2019
|Rareness Factor January 2020
|Rareness Factor Change Since 2019
|financial manager
|67.5
|283.0
|-215.5
|accountant
|28.7
|69.6
|-41.0
|recruiter
|28.1
|57.6
|-29.4
|php developer
|153.0
|56.8
|96.2
|java developer
|38.1
|45.4
|7.3
The list below gives some insight into the rarest skills according to Adzuna’s research.
1. Financial Manager
Rareness factor: 283
For every 283 job adverts on Adzuna, there was one job seeker. Although this is not the highest-paid position in the country, it is by far one of the rarest skills within the SA job market.
Average salary: R533,347
2. Accountant
Rareness factor: 69.6
The rareness factor for accountants increased year-on-year (much the same as that of financial management skills), seeing just one applicant for every 69 jobs posted online. Accounting skills dropped out of the race for a spot in the top 10 highest paid jobs in the country with an average annual salary of R430,564 on offer.
Average salary: R430,563
3. Recruiter
Rareness factor: 57.6
There was only one job seeker with applicable skills for every 57 recruitment jobs posted online at the start of 2020. Like financial management and accounting, recruitment is one of the only top three rareness factor subclasses that saw an increase in demand and decrease in the supply of skills even though it isn’t one of the top 10 highest paying jobs.
Average salary: R410,926
4. PHP Developer
Rareness factor: 56.8
For every 56.8 adverts for PHP developers online, there is only one job seeker. Like most other tech skills, PHP development isn’t as rare as it was at the start of 2019 and also didn’t retain a spot in the top 10 highest paid skills in the country.
Average salary: R434,652
5. Java Developer
Rareness factor: 45.4
Even though job seekers with java development skills took a pay cut in 2020 compared to the previous year’s statistics, there is still only one applicant per 45 java development jobs posted online. Along with job security and a less competitive job market, job seekers looking to work as java developers can also expect to take home very rewarding paychecks of up to R569,669 per year.
Average salary: R569,669
Featured
Is it a chair? A table? ‘Smart space’ can transform lifestyle
Essential tips and tricks to help open your mind to closed spaces, by Michelle McGowan, product marketing manager at LG Electronics SA
“Goodness gracious your apartment is spacious!”
Isn’t that exactly what you want to hear when you usher in a guest into your apartment for the first time?
Urban city living offers its own unique experiences and big advantages. It’s cheaper, more convenient and easier to freely indulge in that lock-up-and-go lifestyle that plays at the very heart of urban life. However, it does also offer smaller living spaces. But, if you’re smart about your space, you’ll be able to make the most of every square metre without having to compromise on any of life’s little luxuries.
Dual-purpose furniture
It’s a chair! It’s a table! It’s a kist! No! It’s all of those things. To really thrive in a small apartment or flat, you have to find intuitive ways of inventing storage space and then making it disappear into the background. There are plenty of ottomans and coffee tables that can provide extra storage space. Furniture retailers like Kist Company have many clever options when it comes to dual-purpose furniture that can stylishly fit into your living space.
Mount your TV on the wall
We all love a big screen TV, but at 40” and above they can become quite cumbersome. If you’re attached to your TV, then consider firmly attaching it to your wall with a proper mounting bracket. You can find these wherever TVs are sold. You will have to drill some holes in the wall so if you are concerned about the installation, there are plenty of professionals around to help with the installation. A simple visit to Takealot will reveal a wide range of TV brackets to fit your needs.
Don’t be a hoarder
When you’re living in a small space, life should be about experiences and memories. The more stuff you own, the more stuffy your apartment is going to feel. When you get right down to it, all of us are bogged down with useless clutter that doesn’t benefit our life. At least once a year, the best thing you can do is gather up what you can live without and donate to those in need. Best-selling author and organising guru, Marie Kondo, gives a fresh take on decluttering your space on her Netflix show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”.
Your kitchen deserves the right fridge
If there is one appliance that dominates the kitchen it is the fridge. If space is a challenge, you need to find a brand of fridge that perfectly balances style with function. A combined fridge and freezer is the way rather than having two separate coolers.
Electronics manufacturer LG Electronics has a range of bottom fridge freezers that offer the ideal solution for minimalist apartment kitchens. The LG V+ bottom fridge freezers offer style, convenience and efficiency in a neat package – just what you need in an apartment. The fridges have flexible, eye-level shelving and the freezer is spacious, helping keep food organised and fresh.
Mirrors are magic
The keys to more spacious living is the illusion of more space. Put a mirror on the wall or on a door and you will feel the room expand immediately. The trick is to angle your mirrors to give off the illusion of depth. Not only this, mirrors are good at reflecting both natural and artificial light, which will brighten up your apartment during the day.
Outsource your storage
As we grow in life, so do our possessions. Yes, there is a certain amount of culling you can do but eventually you end up with more things you cannot live without than you have space to store them. You may have noticed an upsurge in storage space companies popping up all over the place. This is because more and more people are living smaller, whether they want to or not. If that’s you, it’s not a bad idea to rent some storage space and keep your non-essentials hidden away out of sight, safe and secure in a storage locker.
Featured
In 2020, tech will reconnect us with our humanity
By LEE NAIK, TransUnion Africa CEO
From the Black Mirror series to the recent Terminator sequel, Hollywood keeps showing us pessimistic visions of the future. It’s all too easy to buy into the idea that tech is out to rob us of our humanity. But the trends of 2020 from global thought leaders and TransUnion data paint a different picture: that technology is actually allowing us to reconnect with our humanity.
How is it doing this? Let’s unpack some of the key trends we’re seeing right now.
Empowerment at the Edge
How close are we to the Internet of Things becoming a reality? It’s already here. Organisations like SqwidNet have been quietly laying the infrastructure for IoT in South Africa for the last few years. Now, all we need is the connection to take full advantage. With ICASA set to license 5G spectrum, expect to see plenty of enterprises connect to 5G over the next year. This is the final frontier of our digital leapfrogging journey, where inexpensive edge computing and hyperspeed connectivity come together for a fully connected Africa to emerge. Imagine a society where every single person is connected, not just to the internet, but to each other. Where sensors are so ubiquitous that objects can communicate with each other instantly – think cars warning other cars when they’re about to crash. The promise of always-on connectivity isn’t faster internet – it’s the opportunities for empowerment and positive change.
Welcome to the Age of Augmentation
Nowadays, people are using automation to make their lives easier in nearly every industry, from medicine to mining. Clevva uses AI advisors to assist sales teams and technical consultants. Aajoh helps doctors make better use of their time by streamlining the diagnosis process. Mining companies are using augmented reality and digital twin technologies to create safer, more sustainable smart mines. With South Africa’s power issues taking centre stage for 2020, this is a chance to deploy augmentation in the energy industry. Augmentation isn’t just improving productivity – it’s freeing us from low-value tasks so we can focus on our customers and employees. The more we start treating AI as our partners, the more space we will have to practice our humanity and empathy.
AI gets Self-Sufficient…and So Do We
According to E&Y, at least 46% of SA companies are actively piloting AI initiatives, with 96% of businesses expecting to gain significant benefits. In 2019, Google opened its first AI intelligence lab in Africa, laying the groundwork for greater skill capabilities on the continent. In 2020, expect to see artificial intelligence finally live up to the ‘intelligence’ part – what Forrester calls cognitive automation, where machines are able to self-learn, self-diagnose and self-govern. That means less time spent developing and baby-sitting applications, and more time spent enjoying the rewards. What used to take 100 hours might now only take 10 – what we need to be asking ourselves is how we can make the most of those additional 90 hours.
Rediscovering Trust
For consumers, who have seen their personal data get commoditised and misused, trust is at an all-time low. The fact that so many people believe Facebook is secretly listening to conversations shows how deep the erosion of trust goes. Winning back consumers won’t just be about ticking the GDPR or PoPIA boxes. It will take embedding a culture of trust and human empathy in everything, from basic user privacy policies to how your AI applications are designed and deployed. The development of this trust culture is going to be one of the biggest challenges for organisations in 2020, especially as emerging platforms like wearables, voice search and facial recognition introduce new user privacy challenges. Only by making intentional choices to prioritise the wellbeing of your people – be they customers, employees or users – will you be able to win back their trust over time.
Embracing Digital Minimalism
In a world where digital and physical are one and the same, information overload is a real possibility. And, short of completely removing yourself from society, there’s no real way of opting out. Consumers are embracing a more purposeful approach to technology, cutting out the white noise and sticking with the parts of the connected world that add the most value to their lives. Who needs 10 apps when one superapp can do it all? And why spend more money on features you’ll barely use when you can spend less on those you use regularly? In 2020, we’ll see a return to ‘less is more’ approach as consumers seek more streamlined, simplified experiences. For businesses, this means reimagining the customer experience, finding ways to engage with their customers more meaningfully. It also means practicing their own digital minimalism, dropping bells and whistles in favour of simpler solutions that will have a greater impact on their customers.
The Search for Joy
For the last few years, we’ve heard a lot about design thinking and user experience. Yet while many organisations are talking the talk, there’s been little real commitment to this outside of the occasional side project. That’s set to change as advanced customer analytics become more accessible. Soon, everyone will be able to use data to understand how people use their services and products. The ones who stand out from the pack will not be those with the latest features, but the ones who understand and design for their customers’ emotional needs. More organisations need to take a page from the Apple playbook on how to spark joy in every engagement. Rediscovering our humanity means focusing on the empathy of what we do – how we can delight, pleasure, and bring joy to people through our products and services.