Gadget of the Week: Headset that means business 

The Jabra Engage 65 brings call-centre clarity and headset humility to the workplace, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Some headsets start by making a scene. The Jabra Engage 65 starts by getting on with the job.

Built for people who speak for a living, it puts call quality, range, and comfort at the centre of the experience. There’s no over-engineering and no attempt to squeeze in entertainment features for the sake of headlines. It is a focused headset that keeps the line clear and the hands free.

This approach lines up cleanly with the surprise announcement last year by Jabra’s parent company GN that it would discontinue its highly regarded consumer earbuds and headphones.

By stepping out of the lifestyle audio race, the company brings full attention to gear built for performance in professional settings. The Engage 65 carries that intention clearly: a headset designed to sound good, feel light, and keep working through a full day of phone-based pressure.

The Engage 65 connects to both a desk phone and a computer through a dedicated base station. That station becomes the control hub, managing audio flow, switching between devices, charging the headset, and keeping the user out of pairing purgatory. It runs on DECT wireless, a technology developed for voice transmission rather than general-purpose data. As a result, the signal remains steady even when shared workspaces fill up with laptops, routers and mobile hotspots.

Wireless range stretches up to 150 metres. In practice, this means freedom to move between offices, pace while thinking, or step out of the buzz while staying on the call. The headset keeps the connection crisp across that distance, making it an ally for restless workers and multitaskers alike.

Sound quality feels sharp, steady and natural. On the listening end, voices come through with clarity and presence. On the speaking end, the microphone applies strong directional noise-cancelling that isolates the user’s voice while cutting out the background hum. In open-plan offices, this makes a noticeable difference. Conversations feel focused and professional, even when they happen beside clattering keyboards or unfiltered colleague banter.

Battery life reaches up to 13 hours of talk time. Charging happens quickly on the base station, with a short dock during a break offering hours of extra use. The recharge rhythm aligns well with office routines, keeping the headset ready without fuss. The station also keeps it upright and accessible between calls, reducing the need to fumble or reset positioning.

The physical design follows the same thinking. The mono version allows one ear to stay in tune with the environment, while the stereo version provides full immersion. It feels light on the head, with a balanced fit and a soft cushion that rests comfortably for hours at a time. The boom mic stays in place without sagging or wobbling. Users spend time speaking and listening; not adjusting.

Visually, the Engage 65 takes a practical route. The headset looks like a workplace tool, with no extra embellishment or cosmetic flourishes. The base station adds a small footprint to the desk but repays it through function. The design reflects a purpose: to stay useful, stay comfortable, and stay out of the way.

This mindset defines the Engage 65 and, in many ways, defines Jabra’s current direction. The company’s exit from the wireless earbud market clears space for a return to its roots in professional audio gear. Rather than building products for every kind of user, the brand now prioritises the environments where call quality drives performance. The Engage 65 is as a clear expression of that decision: stripped of trend-chasing and tuned for reliability.

The features also line up with workplace pressure: clear speech, long wear, strong range, and fast recharge. The headset doesn’t stretch beyond its purpose, but it covers that purpose with full attention. For those who spend their days in conversation — in contact centres, admin hubs, reception desks or remote work calls — the Engage 65 becomes part of the routine.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, the Jabra Engage 65 sells for around R6,500 for the mono version and approximately R7,600 for the stereo variant. It is available through business-focused IT suppliers like FirstShop and telecom resellers. It is distributed in South Africa by Planetworld.

Why should you care?

Voice remains the backbone of business communication. Even in an age of instant messaging and video calls, most direct resolutions still happen in conversation. In that setting, clarity, consistency, and comfort matter far more than style points or app integrations. The Engage 65 provides the tools for professionals to stay focused, mobile and audible. It reflects a company choosing its strengths and building around them.

What are the biggest negatives?

Fixed-purpose headset that connects through desktop gear only

Base station adds to desk space requirements

Industrial design built around utility rather than appeal

What are the biggest positives?

Strong voice clarity supported by focused noise-cancellation

Long-range DECT wireless for greater flexibility during calls

Lightweight, comfortable fit designed for long-term wear

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and Editor-in-Chief of Gadget.co.za.