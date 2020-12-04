iPhone 12 range arrives in SA on 18 December

The iStore in South Africa has announced that it will offer the iPhone 12 range on 18 December 2020, starting from R15,999. It will be available online and in-stores nationwide for both cash and cellular contract upgrades. Customers will be able to visit the iStore or have their phone delivered directly to them, anywhere in the country, over the holiday season.

Customers have the choice of purchasing for cash or upgrading MTN, Vodacom or Telkom contract at iStores nationwide or online. They are also able to complete their contract upgrade at iStore, regardless of where they initially signed up, and can select from the three major networks.

Cash pricing is below and cellular contract pricing will be available soon.

For more information on online cellular upgrades visit: https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-upgrade.

The iStore provided the following pricing details:



Trade-in online or in-store and get up to R12,000 back

iStore offers the highest trade-in values for iPhone in the market and customers are able to get up to R12 000 back when trading in their current iPhone. Trade-in is available both in-store and online and can be used towards a cash or contract purchase of a new phone or received as an iStore voucher to be used at a later stage. For more information on trade-in visit: https://www.istore.co.za/help-center/product-trade-in.

“We always aim for the best iPhone experience by giving our customers access to many options, services and ultimate value under one roof,” says Chris Dodd, CEO of the iStore. “We provide a large variety of payment, contract and delivery options, all with amazing value offerings and after-sales support. This year, we have really focused on our online offering, so that customers are able to trade in, purchase for cash or upgrade their contract, all from the comfort of their home or wherever they are.”

Free iCarePlus (screen replacement and 1-year Extended Warranty)

iStore also offer the added benefit of free iCare Plus for all customers who purchase or upgrade their an iPhone at iStore. iCare Plus includes a screen replacement and 1-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1999. For more information about iCare Plus, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/help-center/icare.

Free 6-month subscription of ReactPlus (panic button app)

iStore will be offering all customers who purchase an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini the first six months of ReactPlus – personal armed reaction, for free and thereafter a subscription fee of R39 per month applies. ReactPlus is a panic button app that has features to help protect users in a variety of potentially dangerous situations and request help at the tap of a button, no matter where they are in South Africa. For more information visit: https://www.istore.co.za/reactplus.