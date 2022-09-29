Intel unveils blazing-fast 13th Gen chip

Intel this week revealed the world’s fastest desktop processor as it unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core processor family. The new Core i9-13900K chip is available with up to 24 cores (small processors or CPUs – central processing units – built into a larger CPU) and 32 threads (a virtual version of a core, to increase performance), which means it can perform numerous high-demand functions simultaneously. Intel says that it provides” the best experience for gaming, streaming and recording”. With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and allow for enhanced gaming experiences across top titles.

The product set includes six new unlocked desktop processors, using a new hybrid architecture. Led by the launch of the Intel Core “K” processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family will consist of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs. The processors can provide performance improvements on existing Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards. This means users can take advantage of the 13th Gen Intel Core while customising their setup based on their own feature and budget preferences.

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s client computing group during the Intel Innovation event in San Jose, California. “The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC – at scale and across all PC product segments. Combine this with an industry-leading partner ecosystem and new solutions like Intel Unison, and together we are showing the world what’s truly possible with the PC experience going forward.”

Unison is a software solution that connects a PC and other devices, like smartphones, for a universal experience across operating systems. It allows file transfer, text messages, phone calls and notifications to be shared across operating systems, starting with Android and iOS devices.

With this chip generation, Intel’s performance hybrid architecture brings together the fastest Performance-cores (P-core) yet built, with up to double the number of Efficient-cores (E-core) , delivering improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance.

Intel provided the following information on the benefits:

* World’s best gaming experience: Available with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads, the new Core i9-13900K provides the best experience for gaming, streaming and recording. With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and allow for unleashed gaming experiences across top titles4.

* Continued advances in content creation performance: The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup adds more E-cores and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance to handle multiple, compute intensive workloads to keep people in the creative flow.

* An unmatched overclocking experience: The 13th Gen Intel Core processor offers an unmatched overclocking experience for everyone – from experts to beginners. 13th Gen Intel Core processor users can see higher average overclocking speeds across P-cores, E-cores and DDR5 memory. Intel also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel® Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen processors so users can overclock with minimal effort. And the robust Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 ecosystem provides a wide selection of overclocking modules. When coupled with Intel Dynamic Memory Boost, this feature provides a hassle-free memory overclocking experience with both DDR4 and DDR5.

Rob Bartholomew, chief product officer of Creative Assembly, said: “We’ve been working with Intel for over a decade to deliver an incredible Total War experience on Intel CPUs. We’ve optimised Total War: Warhammer III for the hybrid 12th Gen architecture, and we’re excited to continue the work with the new 13th Gen Intel Core Processors.”

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors’ new and improved features include:

* Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost opportunistically boosts processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. Available in Intel Core i9 unlocked SKUs.

* More E-cores across Intel Core i5, i7, i9 power a big leap in multi-threaded performance and better multi-tasking/mega-tasking experience for users.

* PCIe Gen 5.0 support, with as many as 16 lanes off the processor.

* Increased memory support to DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5200, while maintaining DDR4 compatibility.

* Up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache.

* Introducing the Intel 700 Series Chipset with Backward Compatibility

Alongside the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance. Eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 provide 28 total lanes off the chipset, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking. Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility. 13th Gen Intel Core processor performance improvements can also be brought to existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards.