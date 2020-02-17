Featured
Innovation boosts bank transactions
Innovation in banking is resulting in a better experience for consumers, along with lower fees. And that translates into a huge boost for transaction activity, according to the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) for January 2020.
“Rapid transformations in banking in South Africa are benefitting customers who are at the receiving end of improved experience and lower fees. This is evident in the current data that shows a pick up in transaction activity,” says Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagements at BankservAfrica.
The BETI in January reached 123.4 and grew by 3.7% in real, annual terms. Growth from the last quarter was 2.6% after a 2.3% quarterly growth in December. The monthly change, however, was 0.4% in real terms.
“At first glance, the data does not sync with the current economic reality. On an annual basis, it could also reflect the low base of the first quarter in 2019 when the BETI reached a two-year low,” says Mike Schüssler, chief economist at economists.co.za.
However, on closer inspection, it is telling of the interbank activity that has created some disruption in the world of transactions.
“The latest BETI reflects the new interbank behavioural changes from the fast-changing world of banking, which also extends into immediate payments,” says Naidoo.
South African consumers are choosing to take the Real-time Clearing (RTC) payments route. This service allows a payment to be reflected immediately in the recipient’s bank account. “The growth for this was 36.3% in nominal terms in value and 61.3% for the number of transactions. In the two years since January 2018, the number of RTC transactions has grown from 1.9 billion to 4.8 billion. This represents a 151% increase.”
“Without RTC, economic transactions growth would have only been 2.3% for the month of January 2020 compared to January 2019. This is probably a better reflection of the present economic growth,” says Schüssler.
Banks have also made it easier for customers to open first and second bank accounts. It has also become easier for customers to open accounts at two different banks. At the same time, bank fees are lower and the rewards for owning and maintaining these are higher.
Schüssler. points our that more previously unbanked individuals are entering the banking market and making use of bank services both via card and mobile apps.
“As more bank customers open an account with another institution to get rewarded for doing so, and as transaction fees decrease, the transfer of money from an established account to a new account is occurring more frequently. In effect, the same money is counted twice, as the money is used for an economic transaction and again when it is transferred between two different bank accounts for the same customer.”
As such, this has created incongruencies in the current BETI data for reflecting the present strength of the SA economy.
Another factor is that most banks are encouraging transactions via the banking apps that they have and many payments are moving away from point-of-sale systems to transactions between sellers and buyers via direct EFTs. Digital transactions (excluding salary and social grant payments) have grown 9% in volume terms but only 5.5% in value terms. This indicates that electronic transfers from banking clients are being used for much smaller transactions.
The data reflects the growing use of banking via mobile apps.
“We are in a new and fast-growing world of transactions that are easier, cheaper and rewards customers with discounts on other everyday products from groceries to movies,” says Schüssler. “The control, convenience and safety are now the driving forces behind many a transaction.”
Liquid, IS, partner for 5G roll-out to corporate SA
Liquid Telecom has teamed up with Internet Solutions to develop an ultra-fast wholesale connectivity service for enterprises – including telcos
Liquid Telecom South Africa has partnered with Internet Solutions (IS) to provide wholesale 5G connectivity targeted at delivering enterprise services to their existing and potential new customer bases.
The 5G service will provide operators and internet service providers with faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity, ultimately enabling businesses to deliver richer experiences to their customers.
“Providing IS with 5G wholesale services as an alternative to fibre connectivity, Liquid Telecom South Africa is highlighting how we are delivering on our commitment to the market to continue being the best business network in South Africa,” says Reshaad Sha, CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa. “Local businesses are adopting technologies like SD-WAN, IoT, and cloud computing, However, these technologies need network connectivity that provides high quality, increased capacity, and greater reliability to ensure optimum performance.”
IS managing executive Dr Setumo Mohapisays the company has evolved its networking model to provide a high-performance hybrid network that aggregates multiple WAN transport services.
“This enables clients to fully utilise all available bandwidth for high availability and total application performance,” he says. “The innovation, flexibility and range of 5G use cases that this offers for different industries such as agriculture, retail, manufacturing, and logistics is boundless. 5G is a core component of our hybrid network and we are extremely excited about the extended capability this partnership with Liquid enables us to offer our clients.
Liquid Telecom is the first to launch a 5G wholesale network service, which it says will “accelerate the building of Africa’s digital future and the digital revolution in South Africa”.
Liquid Telecom is a leading communications solutions provider across 13 countries, primarily in Eastern, Southern and South Africa. It serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting and co-location and digital services. This means that it can provide the basis for its clients to offer 5G services to end-users.
Liquid has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, approaching 70,000km, and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.
IS, which pioneered Internet connectivity in South Africa, is a subsidiary of the Dimension Data Group and part of Japanese telecoms giant NTT. It now leverages its infrastructure and global footprint to support organisations with the rapid deployment of emerging technologies. Still headquartered in South Africa, it has operating offices in Mozambique, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. It has 82 Points of Presence (PoPs) in 19 African countries and four international PoPs in London, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore. The company has over 10 000 square metres of data centre space across Africa.
So you think you need a Blockchain?
By CAYLE SHARROCK, Head of Engineering at Tari Labs
It’s 2020, and we’re still in hype overdrive about blockchain. If conventional wisdom is to be believed, blockchain is going revolutionise and disrupt every industry known to humankind.
But does every industry actually need a blockchain? Let’s take an objective look at two of the most aggressively touted use cases for Blockchain to see if it’s all it’s cracked up to be.
Before we do this, let’s remind ourselves about the four pillars of Blockchain technology and what they give you: tamper-evident logs (the blockchain); cryptographic proof of ownership (digital signatures); public accountability (the distributed public ledger); and corruption resistance (proof of work).
If we use these four features as a checklist, we can evaluate any proposed use case of blockchain technology and decide whether the potential is genuine, or whether it’s just buzzword bingo.
Banking
There have been hundreds of headlines over the past four years proclaiming how Bank Y will use Blockchain to disrupt the industry. Usually, what they claim is that they can perform interbank settlements at a fraction of the cost of what the incumbent monopoly, SWIFT, provides.
So does Blockchain work for the banking sector? Clearly, tamper detection of the transaction history is a must-have here. What about digital signatures and proof of ownership? Without a doubt. Multiple signatures? The more the merrier.
Bitcoin was conceived as trustless money – and with banks, we have a fairly small community that is heavily regulated, and that do actually trust each other to some degree. Essentially, banks use governments’ big stick instead of proof-of-work to keep everyone honest. This works most of the time. Except when it doesn’t. The 2008 crisis and the 2012 Cypriot haircuts are just two examples.
How about Public Accountability from distributed public records? No, public accountability has never been the banking sector’s strong suit. That means the banks’ ideal “blockchain” is just tamper detection, plus digital signatures. This sounds like a bunch of databases that have tightly controlled access along with strong cryptographic signatures.
The banks actually gave this non-Blockchain blockchain a name: Distributed Ledger Technology. And it’s pretty much what SWIFT already does.
Verdict: Do banks need Blockchain? Nah. They want a cheaper alternative to SWIFT.
Supply-chain management
Blockchain technology is going to revolutionise the supply-chain management (SCM) industry, we’re told. BHP Billiton was one of the first large companies to announce in 2016 that they were implementing Blockchain for their core sample supply chain. We’ve heard similar stories about the diamond industry.
Whether you think a proof-of-work Blockchain makes sense for SCM is really secondary to the challenge of The Oracle problem: blockchains are brilliant at letting you know when data in the system has been compromised. But they have zero sense whether that data is true or not.
The Oracle problem arises whenever you need to bring the concept of truth, or providence from the real world into a trustless system like Blockchain. How does the core sample data get onto the blockchain ledger? Does a guy type it in? Does he never make mistakes? Can he be bribed to type in something else? If it’s a totally automated system, can it fail? Be hacked?
Maybe we solve this by having two systems running and we compare the results. Or three. Or four. Now we have the problem of having to ship our samples to different labs around the world and be sure they weren’t tampered with in transit. If only we had a blockchain-based SCM system to secure our blockchain-based SCM system …
Verdict: The Oracle problem is really hard, and torpedos a lot of tangible good-based blockchain proposals.
So, back to our original question: do you need a blockchain? Ultimately, the future of blockchain applications (beyond money) lies in whether the benefits of having a decentralised, public record secured by proof-of-work outweighs its costs. There are plenty of really encouraging use cases emerging – think ticketing, for example, or trading in any digital assets. But for most industries, the jury’s still out.