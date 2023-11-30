IBM and AWS join forces for cloud database

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fully managed cloud offering is designed to make it easier for database customers to manage data for AI workloads – and take on Oracle.

IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed up to roll out a fully managed cloud offering designed to make it easier for database customers to manage data for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

The announcement, made this week at the AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in Las Vegas, is also a shot across the bows of Oracle, the leader in database software.

IBM will now collaborate with AWS on the general availability of the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2,.

Businesses are turning to AI to unlock insights that can lead to more informed decisions, automation of repetitive tasks, and greater efficiencies. These AI technologies are powered by massive amounts of data that require modern data stores residing on cloud-native architectures to provide scalability, cost optimization, enhanced performance, and business continuity.

Amazon RDS for Db2 customers now have the option to modernize on premises, on AWS, or to deploy a hybrid cloud architecture, to optimise AI workloads. For customers moving to AWS, Amazon RDS for Db2 can help them to migrate their existing, self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud — helping to automate time consuming database administrative tasks such as provisioning, backups, software patching, and monitoring.

“Digital transformation is a strategic imperative for nearly every one of our clients,” said Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice president of products at IBM Software. “By working with AWS to bring Db2 to Amazon RDS, we’re helping companies prepare for the next generation of applications, analytics, and AI workloads that will power the modern economy.

“IBM and AWS are redefining the possibilities of cloud database innovation, removing the complexity of modernisation and empowering organisations to realize the full potential of their data.”

As Amazon RDS for Db2 customers accelerate their modernisation and AI initiatives, they will be able to leverage an array of IBM’s integrated data and AI capabilities on AWS to manage data and scale AI workloads. This includes IBM’s entire portfolio of commercial databases, data fabric solutions, and watsonx data, AI, and select AI governance capabilities — all of which can help customers build, scale, and run the next generation of trusted AI applications.

* For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/rds/db2/