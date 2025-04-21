Living with the world’s first trifold phone

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The Huawei Mate XT is the world’s first commercial trifold smartphone, but it’s more than a technological flex.

There’s a moment when one first unfolds the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design into its full 10.2-inch screen, when one stops seeing it as a phone and starts thinking of it as something else entirely. A device that doesn’t merely adapt to your day, but seems to reimagine it.

This is the world’s first commercial trifold smartphone, but it’s more than just a technological flex. Over a week of using it as a daily driver, it became clear that the Mate XT isn’t built around the concept of a phone it’s built around the way we move between different modes of life. And it changes shape accordingly.

Pocket-sized efficiency

In Single Screen Mode, the Mate XT is a slim, elegant device that easily fits in one’s hand or pocket. The 6.4-inch front screen is bright, crisp, responsive and perfect for quick tasks like replying to messages, checking the weather, or hopping between emails while standing in a queue. It doesn’t try to be flashy here. It’s efficient, minimalist, and tactile.

You don’t need two hands unless you want them.

Dual screen, double the momentum

But the magic really starts when one slides into Dual Screen Mode. Suddenly, you have 7.9 inches of screen real estate to play with without needing to open a laptop or grab a tablet. News feeds become more scrollable, inboxes show more context, and multi-tasking feels more natural. One can browse on one side of the screen and take notes on the other. It’s not just bigger; it’s smarter.

Even the UX has been designed to meet users halfway. The operating system detects how one is holding the phone and adapts app layouts accordingly. So you’re never stuck stretching your thumbs or adjusting the angle.

The big reveal, triple screen, full immersion



Unfold it fully, and the Mate XT transforms into a cinematic slab of glass and only the finest metal. The 10.2-inch display with its 3K resolution and 16:11 aspect ratio feels like the moment a tiny travel speaker gets upgraded to a soundbar. You just didn’t know how much you were missing.

Triple Screen Mode turns everyday tasks into rich, immersive experiences. Reading an e-book feels like holding a real paperback. Watching a film during a layover turns an airport chair into a mini cinema. Editing a presentation becomes intuitive, with space for both the slides and the notes. And when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard? You’ll be surprised how long your laptop stays in your bag.

From modes to moments

Perhaps the most surprising part is how quickly you stop thinking about what mode you’re in. The phone becomes an extension of a day-to-day lifestyle. Folded for fast replies, halfway for multitasking, wide open for getting lost in content.

It really all is in the name: “the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design”. It is the ultimate design showcase, a genuine rethink of what a mobile device should be in 2025. And for anyone tired of switching between phone, tablet and laptop to get through the day, the Mate XT feels like a preview of something better.