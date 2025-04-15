Huawei Mate XT: Set apart from the foldable pack

Photo courtesy Huawei.

It’s the feel of this trifold smartphone in the hand, the sense of owning something rare, that reminds us why design still matters.

Foldables used to be about proving a point. They demonstrated that smartphones could bend, flex, and survive the transformation. But the Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design isn’t out to prove anything. It’s already mastered the engineering. It is doing something different now: elevating foldables from clever gadgets to objects of craftsmanship.

From the moment one holds the Mate XT, it feels different. Not in a gimmicky, over-engineered way, but in the weight of the materials, the sharpness of the finish, and the cohesion of the design. It seems Huawei has really upped the ante with this phone, transforming it into an experience, a device that is designed to be admired, held and, more importantly, enjoyed.

A design language with a story

Huawei didn’t stop at making the world’s first commercial trifold smartphone. It wrapped it in design symbolism. The Star Diamond aesthetic, which defines the Ultimate Design series, gives the Mate XT its unmistakable silhouette: eight equal sides that balance symmetry and intent. There’s even a poetic metaphor to I,t with each corner pointing in a different direction, representing infinite possibility.

This design is more than skin-deep. It’s been further infused with what Huawei calls the Sinusoidal Cutting process, refining the edges to create a more three-dimensional look while catching light in ways that make the device feel alive in your hand. Every turn, every reflection, adds something to the moment.

When craftsmanship becomes art

If the edges are what catch your eye, the Eonic Curves hold one’s attention. Inspired by ancient decorative techniques and refined through 78 intricate steps, this backplate design is unique to each device. That’s not mere marketing talk. Thanks to its three-layer process of layering, forging, and twisting, no two patterns are exactly alike. The result is a surface that looks like it’s been hand-etched rather than manufactured.

In an industry where sameness is standard, the Mate XT offers something with soul. Even the classic badge on the back, “Designed and Crafted by Huawei”, feels less like a logo and more like a maker’s mark.

Materials that blend form and function

There’s substance behind the style, too. The leather back is ultra-thin at just 0.47mm, but still durable, thanks to its aerospace-grade fibre core. It’s soft to the touch but tough under pressure, adding grip without bulk. The Umber Gold waistline that runs along the edge acts as a visual and tactile divider between elegance and endurance. Available in rich Black or bold Red, the colour schemes honour Huawei’s design lineage without feeling dated.

An included Rotating Stand case made of aramid fibre – a strong, lightweight, and heat-resistant synthetic material – is an epic accessory that adds to the overall phone experience. Lightweight, textured, and practical, it rotates between vertical and horizontal configurations, making content viewing more seamless.

Beyond the spec sheet

All of this points to a bigger shift. The Mate XT doesn’t only live up to its role as the best foldable, but it also strives to be the most thoughtfully designed, the most enjoyable to use, and the most personal. That makes a difference in a sea of glass slabs that often feel interchangeable.

It’s easy to talk about the specs: the trifold display, the adjustable aperture camera, the powerhouse internals. But sometimes, it’s the feel in the hand, the shine in the light, the sense of owning something rare, that reminds us why design still matters.