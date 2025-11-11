Huawei Cloud named Sub-Saharan Africa leader

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A white paper unveiled this week at Africa Com 2025 by GlobalData recognised technological innovation and solid market performance.

Huawei Cloud has been named the Carrier Hybrid Cloud Leader in Sub-Saharan Africa, in a report based on comprehensive research across 13 Sub-Saharan countries and interviews with 25 leading telecom carriers.

The report was unveiled this week at Africa Com 2025 by GlobalData, data analytics and consulting company.

The industry white paper, titled “Unleashing the Potential of Carrier-Grade Hybrid Cloud in Sub-Saharan Africa 2025”, highlights key insights into the region’s evolving hybrid cloud landscape. It recognises Huawei Cloud’s leadership in technological innovation and solid market performance.

Huawei Cloud Ranked No.1 in Sub-Saharan Carrier Hybrid Cloud

Based on GlobalData’s research, assessing both technology leadership and market performance metrics, Huawei Cloud secured the top position among carrier-grade hybrid cloud vendors in the region.

Microsoft was positioned second and also recognised as a Leader, followed by AWS and Google as Dominant players. VMware and Oracle were considered Challengers.

Competitive Landscape: Carrier Grade Hybrid Cloud Sub Saharan Africa Region 2025. Image supplied.

From a market performance perspective, Huawei Cloud achieved the highest rating for expanding market presence and market differentiation, supported by its extensive solution offerings and deep telco expertise. The study evaluated vendors against three key metrics: market presence, market differentiation, and telco expertise. Huawei demonstrated a stronger market push than its competitors, with Microsoft ranked second, followed by Google, AWS, VMware, and Oracle.

Market Performance: Carrier Grade Hybrid Cloud Sub Saharan Region 2025. Image supplied.

In terms of technology leadership, Huawei Cloud achieved the number one aggregate score across seven major categories: Strategic Partnership, Performance and Reliability, Full Stack Infrastructure, Platform and Control, Professional Services, Big Data and Warehouse, and Artificial Intelligence. Huawei Cloud outperformed competitors in Strategic Partnership, Platform and Control, Professional Services, and Big Data & Warehouse, demonstrating a coherent and comprehensive capability across its carrier hybrid cloud portfolio.

Technology Benchmarking: Sub-Saharan Africa. Image supplied.

Outlook for Carrier Hybrid Cloud in Africa

As Africa’s telecom industry accelerates digital transformation, hybrid cloud is becoming the cornerstone for innovation. With rapid growth in mobile data, expanding fiber networks, and rising adoption of AI and fintech services, carrier-grade hybrid cloud will empower carriers to deliver secure, intelligent, and scalable services that drive the continent’s next wave of digital growth. Huawei Cloud is committed to supporting this evolution, providing leading hybrid cloud solutions and deep telco expertise to help carriers succeed in the region.

Click the link to view the full report.（LINK）