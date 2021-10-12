Huawei Watch 3 hits the shelves with its own eSim

In the wake of unveiling the Nova 8i, Huawei has released a powerful pair of smartwatches: the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. The two smartwatches offer convenient and smart life experiences through enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and all-scenario interconnectivity.

Both units support a standalone communication system. This means that you can stay connected even when the user is doing outdoor activities or finds it inconvenient to carry a phone. By simply activating the eSIM service on the Huawei Health App on a smartphone, you can have the same phone number on the Huawei Watch, and enjoy the same data and voice tariff plans as on the phone.

These smartwatches also feature ultra-long battery life, running up to five days without needing to be charged in smart mode and up to 21 days in ultra-long battery mode. This incredible battery life means that one can wear it continuously all day, even when sleeping, allowing it to gather and report on the maximum amount of health-related information.

The Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are also beautiful to look at and wear. The 3D curved glass offers a clear and vibrant display that is elegant, smooth, scratch-proof and fingerprint-resistant, offering a heightened visual and touch experience. While the Watch 3 body is made of 316L stainless steel that has undergone a cold forging and PVD coating process, the Watch 3 Pro is made of aerospace-grade titanium fused with a sapphire glass lens.

