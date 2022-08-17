Huawei set to launch new lineup

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A premium foldable smartphone and an elegant high-performance MateBook are among eye-catching new products being unveiled this week

X marks the date this August, as the Huawei Consumer Business Group showcases a new lineup of products. Leading the charge this week will be the new flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2, and the flagship laptop, the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

Huawei is also launching the MatePad 10.4, MateBook D16, Watch Fit 2, Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro.

Huawei says it is constantly working towards innovation that provides the ultimate digital experience for consumers. The cutting-edge features offer a user experience that fulfils the vision of an all-scenario, seamless AI experience. All Huawei products are endowed with technological innovation in aesthetics, display, performance, connectivity and interaction, designed for maximum creativity and unified communication.

Huawei products are based on two core capabilities: cross-device collaboration and ecosystem integration. This offers users “Super Device” capabilities that bring together convenient collaboration and higher efficiency when multitasking.

Huawei provided the following information on the noteworthy product featuresof the new products:

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 has brought yet another breakthrough in aesthetic design, with its first innovative 3D Fiberglass Design for more refined textures.

While the Huawei MateBook X Pro represents the ultimate smart flagship laptop for professionals who have high expectations. Its high-performance and hybrid architecture efficiently enable you to handle complex tasks.

The new Huawei MatePad 10.4 is a new-generation mid-range tablet, suitable for both students and professionals. It comes with a great Full-View Display and an exceptional immersive sound. The Huawei MatePad 10.4 is also compatible with the

Huawei M-Pencil Package offers multiple smart ways to get tasks done. It also has futuristic Super Device features in addition to its wide range of notetaking apps.

With the move towards remote working and studying, there is an increased demand for large-screen, high-performance and lightweight laptops. You can get all these features with the new Huawei MateBook D 16, which is set to meet and exceed these demands.

When thinking about a smart band, what usually comes to mind is a simple wearable that tracks fitness indicators and relays the data to an app. Their displays are often small and basic and lack more integrated health features which are reserved for high-end smartwatches in most cases.

Bridging this gap is the soon-to-be-launched Huawei Band 7, the ultra-thin smart band with a long battery life that comes with impressive health management and workout monitoring features. This stylish wearable is for always on-the-move fitness.

Huawei’s latest smartwatch marries leading technology with a sleek and fashionable design. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 gracefully blends technology with fashion, making it the ideal smartwatch for every fashionista. It’s trendy and modern with its large and sharp 1.74-inch AMOLED HD Huawei Full-View display but is also smart and practical with Bluetooth calling, 10-days battery life and numerous health and fitness features.

Also launching will be the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro. It features an outstanding luxurious design and makes use of remarkable high-end materials with luxury-grade polishing to achieve its look. Not to mention the mind-blowing battery life and professional health management features. It is also compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. Huawei has found a recipe to create the latest must-have smartwatch that blends premium design and top-notch tech.

Watch this space for more details on Xperience Huawei 2022.