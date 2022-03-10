Huawei goes running

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Watch GT 3 series introduces several innovations, including Huawei’s first smartwatch designed for runners.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series has arrived and sets a new standard for wearable and fitness technology. The range comprises the GT 3 46mm, the GT 3 42mm and the GT 3 Runner – the first smartwatch Huawei has designed specifically to cater to the needs of runners.

It has drawn on many of the high-tech specs in the rest of the Watch GT 3 Series, adjusted on the GT 3 Runner to better monitor running ability and enhance performance.

The standout feature of the Runner is an innovative measurement called the Running Ability Index, which analyses heart rate, pace, distance, frequency and other multi-dimensional data. The data is then used to analyse and help improve fitness and performance.

The GT 3 Runner also offers multiple health management monitoring capabilities, such as all-day SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, heart health risk screening and sleep apnoea risk screening. It is compatible with about 30 third party apps, including various mainstream fitness apps, which can be used to further enhance the data monitoring experience.

Huawei provided the following five reasons why users would want to make the Watch GT 3 Runner their own:

1. Lightweight design

“The Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner is made of slightly different materials to its WATCH GT 3 counterparts. It’s designed to be incredibly lightweight – with its ceramic ultra-light bezel and titanium-alloy crown, the weight of the entire body is just 38.5g. This makes it so light and comfortable to wear, you’ll barely notice it while you run. It also uses an antibacterial silicone watch strap that is easy to clean.”

2. Accurate dynamic heart rate monitoring

“Like the other smartwatches in the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner supports TruSeen 5.0+, a newer, smarter, and more accurate heart rate monitoring system. TruSeen 5.0+ can even detect subtle heart rate changes between activities such as intermittent and accelerated running.”

3. Improved GPS positioning

“The Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner is the first of Huawei’s smartwatches to adopt the patented design of a suspended hidden antenna. This design hides the positioning antenna in the lugs, which are made of polymer fibre to reduce the interference that metal causes positioning signal. It also supports the dual-band GNSS five-system positioning chip to provide impressive GPS positioning accuracy.”

4. Customised training plan

“Your Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner records and analyses your workout data, and intelligently identifies your basic, lifting, consolidation and reduction periods according to your current athletic ability level and goals. From here, you can adjust your training intensity and gradually increase the training volume to improve your running ability.”

5. Running Ability Index

“The Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner features a new running ability measurement, the Running Ability Index (RAI), which analyses your heart rate, pace, distance, frequency and other multi-dimensional data. RAI data can be used to accurately analyse and help to improve your fitness and performance.”

* The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm, 42mm or Runner can be bought at the Huawei Store (Online). The following pricing and promotional bundles apply: