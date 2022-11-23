Huawei packs in Black Friday deals

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Huawei is offering up to 40% discounts on its products on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. The deals include the latest smartphones and laptops, that can be purchased for own use or as gifts.

To see what is on offer, visit the Huawei online store by clicking here or pop into selected retailers.

Savings on selected smartphones

For customers looking for premium smartphones that offer an exceptional user experience, Huawei’s lineup includes a range of multi-purpose products.

The Huawei nova 9 and Huawei nova 9SE are great choices for impressive camera qualities and overall experience.

The Huawei nova 8i inherits the premium aesthetics and dynamic colours of the nova series. It is available on Black Friday for R399 per month, while the nova Y70 is on offer at R319 per month from Cell C, representing a saving of up to R1200.

Save up to R2250 on office products

The Huawei MateBook D15 laptop comes with a 15-inch Full HD anti-glare display that provides an immersive cinematic experience and fast performance, thanks to its Multi-Screen Collaboration feature, offering exceptional multi-tasking capabilities.

The Huawei Red Bag Sale and Black Friday special deals per retailer:

MTN

• Save up to R1,800 on Huawei Black Friday deals: Save R600 on the Huawei nova 9, at R499 per month; or save R1,800 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for R329 per month.

• Save R480 on the Huawei nova Y90, for R279 per month. All deals are for 24 months and are available on the MTN Mega Talk/Gigs XS package.

Telkom

• Save up to R3,499 on Huawei Black Friday deals. Receive a free Huawei T10s Tablet when purchasing the Huawei P50 or Huawei P50 Pocket smartphones.

• Save up to R1,176 on the Huawei nova 9SE or the Huawei nova Y90.

• You can also get the Huawei Matebook D15 for R479 a month and save R2,520.

Cell C

• Save up to R1,200 on Huawei Black Friday deals. Save up R1,200 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for R419 per month, get the nova 8i for R399 per month or the nova Y70 for R319 per month.