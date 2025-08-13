To keep critical data safe, open a gap

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In an “air-gapped” cloud, access can be tightly controlled, writes MICHAEL LANGEVELD, head of technology and business development for HPE Emirates and Africa.

South African organisations are becoming increasingly vigilant when it comes to addressing the growing cyberthreat landscape. In fact, more local companies are prioritising cyber risk mitigation when compared to the global average. Despite these efforts, the financial impact of unauthorised access and cyberattacks has been significant, with some of the most severe breaches costing South African companies between R18-million and R361-million over the past three years.

It’s hardly a wonder that one in four CEOs across the broader region say they are vulnerable to cyber threats – a percentage generally higher than their global counterparts. What’s more, almost half of organisations in South Africa say they are particularly concerned about cloud-related threats over the coming year.

For organisations grappling with all of this, conventional approaches often fall short. The good news is that there is an alternative: an architectural shift known as air-gapping which removes public access to critical data altogether.

Advantages of air-gapping

The concept of an air-gapped cloud might sound like a contradiction. After all, isn’t the whole point of the cloud to enable easy access to data and services from anywhere? But that’s exactly where the nuance lies. Air-gapping doesn’t mean cutting off all access it means cutting off access from the public internet. The distinction is who can reach the network and how. In an air-gapped cloud, access is tightly controlled, deliberate, and designed to meet the needs of the most secure and regulated environments.



Air-gapped clouds may be disconnected from the internet, but that doesn’t mean they disrupt the user experience. The environments typically start as private clouds deployed on-premises. While disconnected from external networks, they still deliver access to services through the same methods and interfaces users are already familiar with. It’s still a cloud-like experience, just with tighter security and control.



This approach provides organisations with a number of advantages, but chief among them is security: A network disconnected from the internet is inherently much less vulnerable to being compromised. At the same time, air-gapped private clouds retain all the benefits of traditional cloud environments: high performance, flexibility, scalability, and more predictable costs. For organisations that are especially security sensitive—whether it’s engineering, government or defence—this model addresses a wide range of technical and operational challenges with clarity and confidence.

Michael Langeveld, head of technology and business development for HPE Emirates and Africa.

A sovereign solution



Air-gapped private clouds are, by design, digitally sovereign, which means organisations retain ownership and oversight at every layer of their digital estate.



There are three key components of digital sovereignty:

Data sovereignty : The ability to govern where data lives and travels, how it is shared, and who can access it, along with related privacy restrictions.

: The ability to govern where data lives and travels, how it is shared, and who can access it, along with related privacy restrictions. Operational sovereignty : The ability to determine who operates the environment, where the data resides, whether remote access is allowed, how operations are audited, and similar concerns.

: The ability to determine who operates the environment, where the data resides, whether remote access is allowed, how operations are audited, and similar concerns. Technical sovereignty: The ability to determine who owns the underlying technologies that make up the solution, and whether the organisation has any dependencies on third parties that could compromise that sovereignty.

An effective digital sovereignty strategy gives organisations more than just control. It provides the compliance, risk management, and operational rigour needed to build long-term resilience in a cloud environment. It also better positions organisations to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape with confidence, especially as regulations, and the consequences of non-compliance, continue to shift and tighten. And as AI workloads become more dominant and more data-intensive, ensuring sovereignty has become even more essential.

Overcoming key challenges to air-gapped management

While local companies are increasingly adopting air-gapping, building an air-gapped cloud independently can quickly become a costly and resource-intensive undertaking. Many organisations set out to do this on their own, only to encounter persistent hurdles that stall, and in many cases, halt their efforts. Air-gapping introduces a distinct set of architectural and operational challenges that go well beyond those of traditional on-prem or private cloud deployments. And the consequences of getting it wrong—whether in security posture or continuity—are simply too high. That’s why most organisations need strong partners to help them get it right.

A turnkey solution right-sized to the company’s needs can help overcome the complexity of developing an air-gapped solution from scratch. HPE Private Cloud Enterprise with air-gapped management, for example, is designed to meet the performance requirements of on-premises private cloud environments and ensure regulatory alignment, while simplifying operational control. Because the solution bundles connected, and pre-tuned compute, storage and networking, it provides businesses with a pre-built and complete toolkit for managing the ecosystem.



Unlike public cloud and other private cloud offerings, this approach to air-gapped management offers a truly disconnected private cloud experience that can operate indefinitely without external internet connectivity. While public cloud hyperscalers typically rely on periodic internet access for tasks like certification, updates, or license validation that model doesn’t fit the needs of fully disconnected environments. But the right air-gapped solution eliminates this dependency. All maintenance activities can be performed entirely offline, ensuring the air gap remains intact and uncompromised.



And with service offerings constantly evolving, there are also now new features that enable private cloud customers to sever external connectivity on an on-demand basis. In the event of a security incident or critical operational threat, a “digital circuit breaker” can immediately isolate the cloud environment from the internet, providing an essential layer of protection. This capability not only addresses emerging security challenges but also supports compliance with the stringent requirements of regulations.

Whether organisations need to protect sensitive workloads or address complex regulatory environments, air-gapped management and threat adaptive security represent the pinnacle of private cloud security—purpose built to meet the evolving requirements of modern enterprises in an increasingly dynamic and unpredictable threat landscape.