How to minimise the risks of geo-location tagging

Do you know what and who is tracking your location? Do you know why people/websites and businesses want this information?

Geo-location is the identification of the geographic location of a user or computing device via an array of data collection processes (device/server based and combined data collection). The most used geo-location service is a GPS device to determine a precise location of a person. For example, if a company you visit online wants to know where its users are located around the world, it will use geo-location data.

Websites can also ask for a user’s location, usually presented as questions like: “This website uses cookies to store information about your visit (including your location).”

Many people do not mind a website knowing their location. It can, however, be problematic and make individuals more vulnerable to security threats if used unnecessarily. Any data that does not need to be shared online, should not be entered.

If you want to make sure your geo-location tagging is not being tracked, here are some options, provided by SecurityHQ: