‘House of Guinness’ takes swig at brewing dynasty

A new drama series by the creator of the BAFTA-winning ‘Peaky Blinders’ series will soon premiere on Netflix.

The official trailer for House of Guinness offers a look at the brewing dynasty’s family drama and the political tensions it will explore.

House of Guinness, streaming on Netflix from 25 September 2025, opens with the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness. His will leaves the brewery “jointly and equally” to his sons Arthur and Edward, excluding their siblings Anne and Benjamin. This sparks a power struggle that one character says “served to poke a stick in a hornet’s nest”.

Beyond the brewery, the trailer hints at rebellious uprisings in the streets of Dublin, underscoring the clash between the wealthy Guinness family and the city’s working class. The series is created by Steven Knight, the creator of BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders.

“It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world,” Knight told Tudum, Netflix’s official companion publication. “They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand.”

Photo supplied.

The show follows siblings Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) as they navigate both the privileges and pressures of their birthright. The story unfolds across back alleys, grand mansions, and the iconic Guinness brewery. It explores themes of ambition, excess, and responsibility.

Knight is joined by executive producers Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell. Cahal Bannon serves as series producer, and Howard Burch as producer. Shankland directed four episodes, with Mounia Akl directing two. The series is produced by Kudos, following its collaboration with Knight on the 2022 war thriller SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Photo supplied.

Knight said Kudos approached him with the idea after their previous project’s success.

“They thought this project might be of interest to me since I’m interested in beer,” said Knight. “And my answer was: yes, definitely.”

The cast includes James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane, Michael McElhatton as John Potter, Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, Michael Colgan as Reverend Henry Gratton, Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges, David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion, Jessica Reynolds as Lady Christine O’Madden, Hilda Fay as Sultan, Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness, Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence, and Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges.