Big change coming to hotel events

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The most meaningful changes happening in hotels right now are largely invisible to guests, according to a new travel trends report.

A new travel trends report shows that all hotel bookings for meetings and events across Australia and New Zealand, North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia included at least one sustainability requirement.

The finding comes from the FCM Meetings and Events 2026 Trends Report, released by the division of FCM Travel, the flagship corporate travel brand of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG),

Lance Nkwe, business leader of FCM Meetings & Events South Africa, says sustainability is now part and parcel of every experience. And while this includes removing notebooks and paper cups (both rarely recycled) and single-use plastics, what an event “leaves behind” is becoming increasingly important.

“Event planners are making visible strides with environmentally conscious choices in venues, catering and waste management, and there is growing interest in responsible, scalable solutions,” says Nkwe. “ESG reporting and community impact are especially important as clients look to demonstrate that their presence in an area contributes positively to local community development.”

Corporate hotel programmes are under the same scrutiny. Jessica Redinger, general manager of Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank, which has just achieved Green Key Certification, agrees.

“Sustainability has quickly become non-negotiable in our industry,” says Redinger. “We’re seeing it come through in 100% of RFPs (request for proposals) we receive from major global companies. Green Key gives Hyde a credible, internationally recognised certification that speaks directly to that expectation. It’s a must for corporate agreements, but also for business and leisure travellers who are increasingly choosing properties based on sustainability credentials – and what they give back to their local community – not just their name or brand.”

In other words, sustainability has quickly moved from a nice-to-have to a procurement essential. According to a 2023 Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) survey, 76% of travel buyers were integrating or planning to integrate sustainability questions into their RFPs, and 63% were selecting or planning to select suppliers based on sustainability criteria.

In June 2024, the GBTA Foundation formalised this shift with the launch of its Sustainable Hotel Procurement Standards – a framework of 50 structured questions covering everything from carbon emissions per room per night to water use, waste management, food and beverage practices, and EV charging availability.

Mummy Mafojane, general manager FCM South Africa, says SA’s regulatory context adds urgency. South Africa’s Climate Change Act (No. 22 of 2024) came into force on 17 March 2025. The legislation introduces carbon budgets and legal obligations to stay within defined emissions ceilings, with mandatory monitoring, reporting, and verification requirements.

“For corporate travel managers, this has a direct implication: the hotels and venues in your programme are part of your organisation’s emissions story,” says Mafojane. “Choosing certified properties isn’t just responsible; it’s a compliance consideration.”

Behind the scenes: what certified hotels are doing

The most meaningful changes happening in hotels right now are largely invisible to guests. Real structural interventions, happening in the background, but making a significant difference.

As an example, Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank’s Green Key certification, awarded by WESSA and aligned with international Green Key standards, covers energy consumption, water management, waste practices, staff training and local procurement.

Internationally, the Radisson Hotel Group has just announced a target of 100 Verified Net Zero Hotels by 2030, with a phased 2026 roll-out beginning in Norway and the Nordics, followed by the UK and South Africa – making it the first African country to host a Radisson Verified Net Zero property.

Mafojane says there’s a financial case to be made too.

“Data from a 2024 HRS Green Stay Initiative found that, on average, the 25% most efficient hotels in its sustainability database offered average daily rates 17% lower than the 25% most polluting hotels – countering the widespread assumption that green costs more.”

Building a sustainable travel programme

FCM Consulting’s Insights Report for H1 2026 offers a practical framework for travel managers looking to act:

Start by ensuring you have access to reporting tools that track ESG metrics and establish clear baselines.

Align your travel-specific sustainability goals with your company’s broader objectives – the two need to work together, not in isolation.

Engage suppliers who share your ESG values, and don’t wait for legislation to land before reviewing what’s coming; organisations that have targets and baselines in place will be far better positioned when compliance becomes mandatory.

What business travellers need to do

Hotels and travel managers can build the most sustainable programme in the world. But travellers still need to pull their weight. For Mafojane, there are five changes that make a genuine difference:

Booking within your programme. A company’s preferred hotel list has been sustainability-vetted. Booking outside it for convenience undermines the good work the travel manager has done. Skipping the daily room clean. Opting out of daily housekeeping is one of the highest-impact individual choices a traveller can make.

“Hyde’s ‘Skip the Clean’ programme allows guests to opt out of daily housekeeping and earn loyalty points in return,” says Redinger. “But that single choice reduces linen washing, cleaning chemical usage, water consumption, energy use and labour – without guests feeling like they’ve made a sacrifice.” Adjusting energy settings when you leave the room. Turn off the air conditioning or heating when you head out. Most properties now make this easy; some have it automated. Do it anyway. Choose lower-carbon meal options where they exist. Hotel F&B is a key part of a property’s emissions footprint. Choose locally sourced dishes and ingredients. Feed back to your travel manager. If a hotel had a sustainability feature worth noting – or a glaring gap – say so. That information directly shapes the next RFP cycle and helps travel management companies (TMCs) build programmes that keep improving.

Sustainability in both hotel programmes and the meetings & events sector is no longer aspirational. It is structural, measurable and increasingly legislated. As Nkwe says: “Make sure your planner or TMC understands your sustainability requirements, can genuinely meet them, and has the reporting capability to prove it. In 2026, that’s a basic expectation.”