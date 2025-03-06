Honor readies AI Deepfake Detection

Photo courtesy Honor

The technology, designed to combat misinformation through real-time detection, is set for global rollout in April 2025.

Global technology brand Honor has announced that its groundbreaking AI Deepfake Detection technology will be rolled out globally in April 2025.

First unveiled at IFA 2024, the cutting-edge feature is designed to support users in the fight against the growing threat of deepfakes, by providing immediate warnings through real-time analysis of video and image content.

The proliferation of sophisticated deepfakes highlights an urgent need for international cooperation and advanced technological solutions to combat misinformation. This concern is echoed by Marco Kamiya, UNIDO representative at the sub-regional office in Jakarta, who recently addressed the rising number of AI-related fraud cases. Kamiya emphasised the necessity for global collaboration, increased funding, and private sector involvement in employee training, alongside the establishment of industry standards to mitigate these risks.

While labeling AI-generated content is widely advocated, Honor says that proactive detection measures and robust industry cooperation are paramount for comprehensive protection.

As a leader in human-centric innovation, says the company, it has taken proactive steps to shield users from the escalating prevalence of deepfakes. Its proprietary AI Deepfake Detection technology leverages sophisticated algorithms to analyse subtle inconsistencies that often escape the human eye.

These include pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artifacts, inter-frame continuity, and inconsistencies in facial features like face-to-ear hairstyle matching. When manipulated content is detected, an immediate warning is issued, helping users identify and avoid deepfake risks.

Honor’s AI Deepfake Detection technology has garnered significant attention from global leaders and industry experts. Notably, King Felipe VI of Spain has expressed concerns over the increasing use of AI in identity theft and scams in his country. His positive response and inquiries about detecting simulated faces underscore the technology’s far-reaching implications and the necessity for continued innovation in this critical field.

With the global rollout of this pioneering technology in April 2025, says Honor, it is reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding digital integrity and fostering a safer online environment.