Honor releases latest flagship in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Honor has released its latest flagship, the Magic4 Pro, in South Africa, making it the company’s first flagship to enter the country.

At Mobile World Congress in February, Honor debuted the Magic4 flagship series of smartphones. Most South Africans looked at this as aspirational, because the Magic3 services devices didn’t arrive in our market. Instead, Honor has taken a bottom-up approach with launching devices in the country, starting with mid-range and working its way up to flagships.

Enter the Magic4 Pro and Magic Lite: Honor’s first flagships to enter South Africa. The devices are designed to provide cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging, and performance. At an event held in Johannesburg last night, it also revealed the Watch GS 3 and Earbuds 3 Pro.

The Magic4 Pro is the star of the show. It debuts industry-first features: 10-bit log 4K video, AI Privacy Call, AI Super Rendering, LTPO display with 1920Hz PWM dimming, and powerful 100W wireless and wired SuperCharge.

Cinematic videography with Magic-Log Movie Master and IMAX Enhanced

Offering cinematic-level footage, the Magic4 Pro features the Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the handset delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

@gadgetza Tonight, @HONOR launched its first flagship in South Africa: the Honor Magic4 Pro 5G ♬ original sound – Gadget 🇿🇦

Triple camera with Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography

It’s not just for video though. It features a 50MP Wide Camera with a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122° Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. These are all powered by Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography, which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom, as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to capture distant scenes.

Powerful 100W wireless charging

The Magic4 Pro is powered by a 4 600mAh battery, featuring 100W wired SuperCharge which charges the device to 100% in 30 minutes. It also supports 100W Wireless SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to 60% charge in 15 minutes.

Enhanced privacy and security; industry’s first AI privacy call

To top it all off, the handset debuts a new privacy calling feature supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls in crowded areas.

For more information, visit the Honor Online Store at hihonor.com.