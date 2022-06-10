12th Gen Intel Dell XPS 15, 17 – now in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the availability of the anticipated Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops to its channel partners. Both laptops feature Intel’s newest 12th Gen processors.

he official distributor of Dell computers, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has announced the availability of the anticipated Dell XPS 15 (9520) and XPS 17 (9720) laptops to its channel partners. Both laptops feature Intel’s newest 12th Gen processors (Alder Lake) and are configurable up to Core i9-12900HK (14 cores).

Apart from featuring Intel’s new processor architecture, both the Dell XPS 15 and 17 pack quite a punch with up 64GB of memory and 8TB of storage. The XPS 17 delivers powerful performance (90 W) in a thin (19.5mm) form factor. The system is for example equipped with GORE Thermal Insulation, which provides thermal conductivity levels lower than air in a thin to keep components cool.

Both laptops ship with Intel’s integrated graphics as well as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050. The XPS 15 comes with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, while the XPS 17 can go up to a GeForce RTX 3060.

Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC Consumer Product Specialist at DCC, says: “The Dell XPS 15 and 17 are undoubtedly leaders in their respective categories. It offers our channel partners and their customers powerful specifications, exceptional build quality and tremendous features.”

DCC provided the following information on the Dell XPS 15 and 17’s features: