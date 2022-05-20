HiSense launches TV with Fire built in

Hisense, and Amazon Fire TV have announced the latest addition to the premium 2022 lineup, the U6HF, Hisense’s first smart TV with Amazon Fire TV built-in.

Available for pre-order in the US, the new 50” smart TV will offer Fire TV’s content-forward experience alongside the always-available intelligence of Alexa, delivering a truly immersive and powerful smart TV to Hisense TV customers. Creating even more robust audio and visual experiences and making it accessible to the masses, the U6HF features 4K ULED technology, Quantum Dot colour, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10/HDR10+, and more

“We’re dedicated to delivering industry-leading products that provide our customers with the best in entertainment – and streaming is a critical element of this,” says David Gold, president of Hisense USA. “We’re thrilled to add Fire TV to our lineup of smart TVs to deliver a premium home entertainment experience for our customers across the U.S.”

The new Hisense U6HF features Hisense’s proprietary ULED technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, Quantum Dot colour, a 60Hz variable refresh rate, 240 motion rate, and 600 nit peak brightness. Ideal for gamers, the U6HF from Hisense also features Game Mode Plus which ​​decreases input lag, increases response time and reduces frame-rate issues on next-generation game consoles via HDMI connectivity, 60Hz Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode. The U6HF is accompanied by an Alexa Voice Remote, which allows customers to use their voice to easily change channels, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.

“Hisense and Fire TV share the same goal of combining the best in hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative, and affordable smart TV experiences,” says Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon entertainment, devices, and services. “As more brands turn to Fire TV, we are committed to delivering a smart TV package that is easy to adopt, efficient to develop with, and delights customers.”

With Fire TV built-in, customers in the US can enjoy access to more than 1 million TV episodes and movies from apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max, as well as stream popular ad-supported content for free from Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and more. Customers also benefit from Fire TV’s expansive features including the ability to search and launch more than 100 apps by using their voice with Alexa, integration with smart home devices like doorbells and cameras and the ability to view compatible devices through features like Live View Picture-in-Picture.

Pricing and Availability

The 50” U6HF TV is available for pre-order in the USA for $529.99 exclusively on Amazon.com, with a larger 58” model expected to hit shelves later this year for $599.99.