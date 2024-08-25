Hino model change pays off

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 700 Series truck range contributed to more than double the brand’s share of sales in the extra-heavy segment in the past year.

When Hino South Africa launched its new 700 Series truck range a year ago, the vehicles were the first Hino models in the country to be offered with Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) financing.

The move paid off. The two derivatives in the range contributed to more than double the brand’s share of sales in the extra-heavy segment in the past year.

During the period July 2022 to June 2023, Hino’s sales in the extra heavy segment totalled 239 units, which were largely top end models of its 500 Series range, with the previous Hino 700 adding 24 units to sales in the 12-month period.

Sales of the new 700 in the following 12 months amounted to 295 units and lifted Hino’s sales in the extra-heavy market to 513 trucks between July 2023 and the end of June this year.

“The new 700 Series trucks have been well accepted by our customers,” says Hino SA general manager Itumeleng Segage. “They say the truck is comfortable and ideal for regional hauls while being powerful yet stable on the road, while fuel consumption figures are considered exceptionally good when compared to local competitors.

“This was the first full model change for the 700 Series in South Africa in the past seven years and we are pleased that the new, much-improved model is being so well accepted by customers, many of whom are new, as we are now better equipped to tackle the extra-heavy segment of our market.

“Although the 700 now has a host of new, safety features it sticks to Hino’s proven formula of offering relevant technology in terms of drivetrain, which ensures its suitability for African conditions.

“It is the first Hino on the local market to provide the driver with a choice of three driving modes – Eco to save fuel, Power for passing other traffic or climbing steep gradients, and then Normal, which provides a balance between the two previously mentioned modes. The ‘Eco-tree’ provides the driver with a real-time guide on their performance and fuel consumption.”

Segage said Hino’s excellent after-sales service was another factor that is attractive to 700 customers.

“These models can operate up to 30,000 km between services depending on operating conditions. The standard warranty can be extended at reasonable cost while competitively-priced service and maintenance plans are available, together with the standard Hino Connect management system to provide transport operators with informed fixed operating costs.”