Teleoperated mining truck debuts in Brazil

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A groundbreaking control mechanism serves as a virtual command chair for the truck operator, enabling safe navigation of vehicles from kilometres away.

The mining industry in Brazil received a remote-controlled boost this month with the unveiling of its first remotely operated 8×4 mining truck. It is expected to result in significant operational gains for mines in Brazil as well as the rest of the world.

A collaboration between sensor and software technology company Hexagon, Scania and Fidens has brought together industry knowledge across integrated technology, heavy equipment and situational expertise.

The groundbreaking initiative combines Hexagon’s sophisticated Hard-Line TeleOp remote operation technology with Scania’s robust G 500 8×4 XT model mining truck and Fidens’ expertise in mining operations. The result is a remotely operated, super-capacity heavy tipper that prioritises safety while heightening speed and productivity in challenging mining environments.

Hard-Line TeleOp serves as a virtual command chair for the truck operator, enabling safe navigation of vehicles from kilometres away. Thanks to the solution’s onboard cameras and sensors, operators can perform all normal driving tasks from the chair, positioned in a secure office-like environment, even from a considerable distance. The solution’s faster and more direct communication with the truck’s steering system means that every second that might have been lost to delays in command signals translates directly into increased productivity.

With Brazilian regulators recently mandating the decommissioning of hazardous tailings dams, this teleoperation—which can be adapted to any model Scania truck—is a revolutionary development. The deployment of autonomous solutions can help mine operators safely accelerate work in such high-risk areas while reducing environmental risks and costs.

“This is a watershed moment for Brazilian mines,” says Rodrigo Couto, President, Latin America, Hexagon’s Autonomous Solutions – Mining. “We are shaping a new reality, demonstrating with our partners how technology can help mines be more productive and address the critical need for tailing dam decommissioning. Because TeleOp is adaptable to other truck models, this is just the beginning of what we know will be a highly impactful and positive transformation for the industry.”