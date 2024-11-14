‘Gladiator’ sequel returns epic to ancient Rome

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gladiator II’ sees the son of legendary warrior Maximus step into the Colosseum – and Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

Gladiator II, director Ridley Scott’s sequel to his 2000 classic, revives the grandeur and brutality of ancient Rome. The new chapter sees protagonist Lucius, the son of legendary warrior Maximus, step into the Colosseum years later. As tyrannical emperors rule Rome with iron fists, Lucius seeks vengeance to reclaim the glory of Rome for its people.

Gladiator II is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (15 November 2024).

New blood

The story begins with Lucius, now a young man, who is forced into the arena after his homeland falls to the oppressive forces of General Marcus Acacius, loyal to emperors Geta and Caracalla. Determined to restore Rome’s honor, Lucius confronts his own past, battling through the brutal Colosseum as he joins forces with Macrinus, a former slave who aims to overthrow Rome’s corrupt rulers. Lucius embodies the legacy of his father Maximus, finding courage and honor in the face of oppression.

A father’s legacy

The original Gladiator (2000) is regarded as a landmark in the historical action genre, setting a high bar for films at its time. Starring Russell Crowe as the heroic Maximus, the movie earned widespread acclaim and swept major awards, taking home five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Russell Crowe), Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design, alongside seven additional nominations.

The film is also celebrated for its cinematography, and costume design. The score was composed by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard – and became iconic in its own right.

Gladiator cemented its place in cinematic history, inspiring audiences and filmmakers with its blend of epic storytelling and visual grandeur. It grossed over $460-million globally.

New and returning cast

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, alongside Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Lior Raz. Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the original film – as Senator Gracchus and Lucilla (Lucius’s mother), respectively.

The production was a collaboration between Scott Free Productions, Red Wagon Entertainment, and Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation, and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, and David Franzoni, with executive producers Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, and Aidan Elliott. David Scarpa, who wrote the screenplay, collaborated with Peter Craig on the story, based on characters created by David Franzoni.