GetWorth and Kwanele join forces to combat gender based violence

The NGO and the car and technology company have partnered to support victims and take a stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

Unlikely partners have come together to take a stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

GetWorth, a leading car and technology company, has partnered with Kwanele South Africa, an NGO dedicated to supporting victims of GBV, to take a stand against the societal scourge.

Kwanele’s app has gained recognition for its support to GBV survivors, providing prompt help and guidance through their journey to seek justice and healing.

GetWorth has pledged a donation for every car sold and purchased during August. This financial support aims to assist GBV victims across South Africa, offering crucial aid and resources.

“Collaborating with a socially responsible organisation like GetWorth strengthens our efforts to uplift those impacted by GBV,” says Leonora Tima, CEO of Kwanele SA.

Beyond the monetary assistance, GetWorth says it will use its extensive resources to raise awareness of Kwanele and its services. The involvement reflects a commitment to driving change and recognising the impact of GBV on women and children.

“Our app serves as a lifeline for women and children, connecting them to a supportive community and essential resources such as counselling, medical services, and police and legal assistance,” says Tima. “It also helps us gather crucial data, shedding light on GBV behavioural patterns. Our key focus is to promote the app to women in communities throughout the Western Cape.”

Jamie Surkont, co-founder and CEO of GetWorth, says: “We take pride in maintaining a gender-equal workforce, a noteworthy accomplishment in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Our partnership with Kwanele reflects our commitment to positive change in our community.”

The Kwanele app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.* For more information, visit the Kwanele website at https://kwanelesouthafrica.org/